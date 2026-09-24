Digital ID Verification with MyCheckr

Innovative Technology partners with Luciditi to bring together digital ID & age estimation following recent alcohol licensing changes

OLDHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Innovative Technology Ltd (ITL), the developer of MyCheckr age estimation device, have announced a partnership with Luciditi, a certified Digital Verification Service Provider (DVSP). This collaboration allows customers to validate their digital ID on the same MyCheckr device used for anonymous age estimation.Commenting on the partnership, John Vallis, Senior Business Development Manager for ITL said,“With this integration in place, MyCheckr can now perform anonymous age estimation and validate a customer's digital ID age credential in a single transaction, on one device. Although age estimation technology in itself cannot be used to automate alcohol sales, this key partnership with Luciditi gives customers a simple way to use their digital age credential when purchasing alcohol. The timing of this couldn't be better, as digital proof of age is now legally accepted for alcohol sales in England and Wales.”Previously, for any age-restricted products, staff would have to rely on estimation alone, requesting to see a customer's physical ID separately if judged to be underage. With this partnership, MyCheckr can now do both: estimate whether a customer is under 25, and, where a customer prefers to use a digital ID, validate that age credential on the spot - without staff needing a separate smartphone, tablet or additional device.Philip Young, Co-Founder and CTO of Luciditi, said,“It's great to be partnering with such a strong technology company as Innovative Technology. Embedding our certified digital ID verification directly inside the MyCheckr device gives retailers a single, trusted solution for age assurance at the point of sale. It gives customers a fast, private, secure way to prove their age with their phone, with no ID photo, no date of birth and certainly no tracking.”John concluded,“This partnership takes MyCheckr to the next level. Retailers, publicans and hospitality staff can use one device to help determine whether a customer is under 25, while also letting customers who choose to use a digital ID validate it within that same workflow. It's so simple to use; MyCheckr is placed at an assisted checkout and performs anonymous age estimation, if the customer is estimated to be underage, the staff can ask the customer to present their digital ID to the MyCheckr for verification. The results are fast and seamless for both retailers and customers alike.”The move comes as the UK's approach to age verification continues to evolve, with further legislation affecting tobacco and vaping products from January 2027, and age restrictions on high-caffeine energy drink sales in England from April 2027 - all pointing to a growing need for fast, reliable digital age verification across the retail and hospitality sectors.About LuciditiLuciditi is a certified Digital Verification Service Provider (DVSP), enabling businesses to accept and validate Digital ID credentials with confidence.About Innovative Technology LtdInnovative Technology Ltd is the developer of MyCheckr, a point-of-sale device that provides fast, anonymous age estimation to support retailers, publicans and hospitality staff in managing age-restricted sales.For more information visit:#DigitalID #AgeAssurance #ProofofAge #AlcoholLicence #Challenge25

Rebecca Brierley

Innovative Technology (ITL)

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Innovative Technology Partners with Luciditi to Bring Together Digital ID & Age Estimation News Provided By Agility PR Solutions September 24, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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