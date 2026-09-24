Trade Technologies And Enigio Cooperate To Advance Digital Trade Adoption

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trade Technologies and Enigio today announced an agreement aimed at commercializing the digital transformation of trade workflows for core trade finance transactions. Trade Technologies is the leading global provider of trade finance automation, connectivity and transaction management services; Enigio is the creator of the patented, MLETR-compliant trace:original technology.Despite decades of effort, core trade finance instruments - commercial letters of credit, documentary collections, bills of exchange, standby letters of credit and bank guarantees - still run largely on paper. Legal reforms including MLETR and URDTT have raised hopes that practical and scalable digital solutions may soon be at hand. This partnership is a significant step towards transforming those hopes into business realities.Trade Technologies brings tens of thousands of core trade transactions each year, decades of experience processing paper and digital documents, and a network of 1,500 customers and connected global trade banks and buyers. Enigio brings a flexible, innovative and secure MLETR-compliant technology that carries a human-readable PDF and machine-readable structured data together, opening up a range of delivery options for original trade documents.The combination of Trade Technologies' transaction volumes, global footprint, and experience with Enigio's cutting-edge technology will extend the digital application of electronic trade documents, including electronic bills of lading, bills of exchange and standby letters of credit and guarantees.Alexander Paetzold, Chief Operating Officer, Trade Technologies and Managing Director, Trade Technologies Germany, stated:"Incorporation of Enigio's trace:original technology with the existing automation and digitization provided by our TradeSharp platform and TradeBridge APIs represents another step toward simplification and accelerated payment by further reducing paper-based processes in trade finance. We bring the workflow, the customers and the bank connectivity at scale; Enigio brings the legally enforceable digital original. Combining the two is the next step toward a completely digital transaction, from creation through to presentation and settlement."Gunnar Collin, Director of Partnerships at Enigio added:"Our trace:original technology was built so that trust travels within the trade document. Working with Trade Technologies puts that trust layer inside a proven, large-scale trade operation. It represents a pragmatic path for banks and corporates pursuing greater digitalisation across letters of credit, guarantees and negotiable instruments, using documents they can send to anyone, anywhere."About EnigioEnigio is the open network for digital trade. Its trace:original technology enables the creation and exchange of tamper-proof, digital original documents that can be freely verified and transferred - just like paper, but digital, with no need for all parties to be on the same platform. Enigio's solution is used by leading banks, corporates and logistics providers to scale digital trade securely and sustainably.About Trade TechnologiesTrade Technologies is the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management services. Established in 1999, the Company has processed almost USD 195 billion in successful trade transactions for thousands of exporters and global trade banks. Trade Technologies' innovative solutions, including TradeSharpTM and TradeBridge API, automate and digitize the creation, management, and delivery of documents and data between Corporates, Banks and Buyers. With a global presence in 16 offices across Asia, EMEA and North America, the Company offers a unique blend of technology and expert trade services that optimize transaction processing, enhance cash flow, and provide end-to-end visibility. Customers benefit from faster, more reliable payments and reduced costs.Media contact:Solveig Rundquist, Marketing & Communications, Enigio AB ·...Gunnar Collin, Director, Partnerships, Enigio AB ·...Anija Obmann, Media & Press, Trade Technologies ·...

Kirk Lundburg

Trade Technologies Inc.

+1 512-750-2972

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trade Technologies and Enigio cooperate to advance digital trade adoption News Provided By Trade Technologies Inc. September 24, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.