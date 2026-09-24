Scheme Of 6 Free LPG Cylinders To AAY Families Approved: J&K Govt In Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that a scheme has been approved to provide six free LPG cylinders annually to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families amid criticism from the opposition.

Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), criticised the government for allegedly promising 12 free cylinders to every household and now announcing only six cylinders for AAY families.

Earlier, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, informed the Assembly that the J&K government has approved a scheme to provide six free LPG cylinders annually to AAY families.

The announcement triggered uproar in the House with BJP members shouting slogans of 'Jhooti Sarkaar' and 'Yeh dhokha hai'.

LoP Sunil Sharma said the government had promised 12 free cylinders to every household during elections and has now restricted them to six cylinders for AAY families only.“Two years ago, you announced 12 free cylinders for every household. Today, the Minister says six cylinders will be given to AAY. This is mockery. You have been exposed."

"You have betrayed the people. Not even giving six cylinders to all is a betrayal of the poor,” he said.

The LoP also questioned the government over its promise of one lakh jobs and 200 units of free electricity.

The remarks triggered protests from the treasury benches, while BJP members continued shouting slogans, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather tried to restore order as uproar continued for some time.

BJP legislators have been staging aggressive protests and walkouts during the ongoing session days of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The BJP has been locking horns with the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government over key public and political issues.

Prominent among the BJP protests during the current autumn session have been on the issues of the regularisation of daily-wage and contractual workers, increased honorarium, and job security policies for National Health Mission (NHM) employees.

The other major BJP protest was against the recent 6.83 per cent electricity tariff hike, adding a Rs 251 crore burden on consumers.