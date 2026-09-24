From 10X10 Room To His Parents' First Home: Son Keeps Childhood Promise, Emotional Story Goes Viral (WATCH)

After almost twenty years, a son has finally kept a promise he made to his parents as a child: he will buy them their dream home. Harish Thakur, a rapper, shared a moving video that showed his family's story from living in a small 10x10 room as kids to buying their first home together.

In the video's caption, Harish wrote, "I bought my parents their first home." He remembered living in a small room with his parents and five other kids as a child in a lower middle-class family. He said 25 years had passed since he lived there. A clip from Harish's childhood is shown at the beginning of the movie. He is making a promise to his mother. He says, "When I get older, I'll give you a house for your birthday." You can hear his mother laughing and responding to the promise that doesn't seem possible. The video then cuts to text that talks about their past. It says that they lived in a single room with their five kids for many years.

"They never thought they could ever afford their own home," the video says. But that childhood promise stayed with Harish. "Until that 'PAGAL' made that promise," the next frame reads.

he video then jumps forward 18 years. Harish's parents are shown visiting their first owned home. The empty apartment is a stark contrast to the single-room home where the family had spent years. The emotional moment continues as his parents receive the keys to the new house.

A new sign with the words "104 THAKUR'S" is also held up to show that the house is now owned by the family. But for Harish, seeing the names of his parents on the house seems to be the most important part. He wrote in the caption that his dad had worked hard to make sure his kids had everything they needed, but the family had never been able to buy a house. "So as a kid, I made one promise to myself... one day, I'll buy my parents their dream home," he said.

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The story has struck a chord because it is rooted in a simple promise made by a child and fulfilled years later. What began as a seemingly impossible dream became a moment when Harish could finally hand his parents the keys to their first home.