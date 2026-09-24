Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor's First Look REVEALED, Bloodied Arm And Vintage Avatar Steal Spotlight

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now given audiences their first glimpse at the avatar of Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War, and the new poster is already generating a lot of heat. Launched on September 24, the poster features Ranbir Kapoor driving a blue open car with a moustache, glasses, and bloody, bruised arm resting on the door.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is expected to hit the screens on January 21, 2027.

First Poster Of Ranbir's Character Is Not Your Regular Avatar

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As seen in the released poster, Ranbir can be seen driving an classic blue car in a light-coloured outfit, moustache, and glasses. His well-kempt look is complemented by the blood and bruises that he seems to have on his left hand.

In the poster, Ranbir sports a completely old-school look while his character's details are kept under wraps. The makers have captioned the poster saying“Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” and then revealing the release date of the film on January 21, 2027.

Love & War Nears Theaters

This poster comes just after the completion of the main shooting of the film. Love & War had commenced production in November 2024 and went through various schedules before concluding its shooting a few days ago. It has now entered the post-production stage before its theater release.

The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead characters. It reunites Ranbir with Bhansali after his debut movie, Saawariya, while it marks Alia's reunion with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Other Films By Alia, Vicky And Ranbir

The three of them are also working on other films besides Love & War. Ranbir is slated to play a leading character in Ramayana: Part One, while Alia starred in Alpha recently. Vicky is involved in Mahavatar, in which he will be playing the character of Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

Worldwide release of Love & War in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages is set for January 21, 2027.