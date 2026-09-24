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Lapid Warns Israel Faces Diplomatic Crisis Amid West Bank Violence

Lapid Warns Israel Faces Diplomatic Crisis Amid West Bank Violence


2026-09-24 03:58:21
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that Israel is experiencing a “serious diplomatic crisis” as international criticism grows over escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Lapid was responding to comments by French President Emmanuel Macron concerning developments in the occupied Palestinian territory, according to reports.

During his address at the opening of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday, Macron criticized the escalation of Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.

He said Israeli actions “deprive the Palestinian people of their legitimate right to exist.”

Macron also said efforts to establish peace in the Gaza Strip “have failed to open any humanitarian corridor,” describing the situation as something “that should shame everyone.”

Lapid directed criticism at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the government’s handling of the international pressure, saying: “The prime minister’s role is not to post on social media, but to change reality.”

“We are in a serious diplomatic crisis that is already threatening Israel’s security. What has been done so far has failed, and this is a fact that cannot be disputed,” he said.

“What did we get? Just more election propaganda,” Lapid added.

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