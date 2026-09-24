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Board of Peace Prepares Gaza Recovery Plan
(MENAFN) The Board of Peace is expected to present a six-month recovery initiative for Gaza valued at $2.45 billion, with the proposal focusing on rebuilding the territory following the war, according to reports.
The plan includes 66 projects and follows a year of discussions involving dozens of representatives from the 28-member Board of Peace and the Palestinian technocratic government.
Funding outlined in the proposal would cover temporary accommodation, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery efforts and the deployment of a multinational security force.
"The plan shows how to stand up a government from nothing, an economy from shambles and a territory from disaster," a Board of Peace official said.
The Board of Peace was established in January as part of US President Donald Trump’s broader initiative for Gaza, with Trump serving as its chairman.
The organization, which has received backing through UN Security Council Resolution 2803, is tasked with overseeing Gaza’s transition in areas including governance, security and reconstruction.
Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, according to the provided figures. Around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has also been damaged or destroyed.
The plan includes 66 projects and follows a year of discussions involving dozens of representatives from the 28-member Board of Peace and the Palestinian technocratic government.
Funding outlined in the proposal would cover temporary accommodation, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery efforts and the deployment of a multinational security force.
"The plan shows how to stand up a government from nothing, an economy from shambles and a territory from disaster," a Board of Peace official said.
The Board of Peace was established in January as part of US President Donald Trump’s broader initiative for Gaza, with Trump serving as its chairman.
The organization, which has received backing through UN Security Council Resolution 2803, is tasked with overseeing Gaza’s transition in areas including governance, security and reconstruction.
Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, according to the provided figures. Around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has also been damaged or destroyed.
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