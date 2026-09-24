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Al-Sharaa, Sharif Vow Deeper Syria-Pakistan Ties at UN Summit
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, pledging to deepen bilateral cooperation between their two countries.
According to Sharif's office, the prime minister reaffirmed Islamabad's "strong commitment to its historic and fraternal relations with Syria" and voiced backing for Syria's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and political independence, while wishing the Syrian people success as they work toward stability, peace and economic recovery.
The two leaders explored ways to expand ties through high-level exchanges, institutional coordination, and cooperation spanning trade, investment, education, information technology and other shared priorities.
Sharif also signaled Islamabad's "readiness to contribute to Syria's reconstruction and economic recovery."
The Pakistani premier underscored the value of dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to the UN Charter in advancing peace and stability across the region.
Beyond bilateral matters, the two leaders touched on the broader regional landscape, with Sharif reiterating Pakistan's support for Palestinian self-determination and a just, lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue grounded in relevant UN resolutions and international law.
According to Sharif's office, the prime minister reaffirmed Islamabad's "strong commitment to its historic and fraternal relations with Syria" and voiced backing for Syria's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and political independence, while wishing the Syrian people success as they work toward stability, peace and economic recovery.
The two leaders explored ways to expand ties through high-level exchanges, institutional coordination, and cooperation spanning trade, investment, education, information technology and other shared priorities.
Sharif also signaled Islamabad's "readiness to contribute to Syria's reconstruction and economic recovery."
The Pakistani premier underscored the value of dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to the UN Charter in advancing peace and stability across the region.
Beyond bilateral matters, the two leaders touched on the broader regional landscape, with Sharif reiterating Pakistan's support for Palestinian self-determination and a just, lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue grounded in relevant UN resolutions and international law.
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