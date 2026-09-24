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UK Reconsiders Chagos Islands Agreement After US Objections
(MENAFN) The UK government is preparing to review its agreement to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after US President Donald Trump expressed opposition to the arrangement in its current form.
UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said Wednesday that Washington’s stance had become clear after Trump described the agreement as a “terrible deal” during discussions with Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to reports.
Under the agreement negotiated by the previous government led by Keir Starmer, Mauritius would gain sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, while Britain would provide an average annual payment of about £101 million ($136 million) to maintain access to the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.
The agreement was indefinitely suspended in April after Trump withdrew his support. Streeting said London would now engage with Washington to make changes to the arrangement in an effort to address US concerns.
“We have to do more work with our American allies, with President Trump and his administration, to get the deal to a place where he can support it,” he said.
UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said Wednesday that Washington’s stance had become clear after Trump described the agreement as a “terrible deal” during discussions with Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to reports.
Under the agreement negotiated by the previous government led by Keir Starmer, Mauritius would gain sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, while Britain would provide an average annual payment of about £101 million ($136 million) to maintain access to the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.
The agreement was indefinitely suspended in April after Trump withdrew his support. Streeting said London would now engage with Washington to make changes to the arrangement in an effort to address US concerns.
“We have to do more work with our American allies, with President Trump and his administration, to get the deal to a place where he can support it,” he said.
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