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Timor-Leste, Palau Leaders Press UN on Mideast Peace, Climate Debt
(MENAFN) Timor-Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta voiced support Wednesday for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, aligning his country with the overwhelming majority of UN member states.
Timor-Leste joins the vast majority of UN member states to "reaffirm our belief that the two-state solution is the only viable solution: for Israelis to live in peace with themselves and with the Palestinians, and for the Palestinians to live in peace with themselves and with the Israelis," he said.
"The risks are too high to continue an unstable status quo, the opportunity to do better sits before us, and the choice is an international order falling to pieces or rising to peace," he added.
Ramos-Horta argued that the world has grown desensitized to Palestinian deaths, even as the suffering unfolds in real time and international bodies capable of intervening stand by.
He warned that inaction risks normalizing civilian casualties, breaches of international law and war itself, cautioning that "numbness is not neutral" and "silence is not safety."
Ramos-Horta also criticized global spending priorities, saying trillions of dollars go toward "perfecting forms of death" instead of meeting basic human needs. He called on US President Donald Trump to convene all nuclear powers for talks on a No First Strike pledge, regular leader-level communication, and disarmament — with the ultimate aim of eliminating nuclear arsenals within ten years. He further pressed for sweeping reform and expansion of the UN Security Council's permanent and non-permanent membership.
Palau's Whipps: Climate-Vulnerable Nations Need Grants, Not Debt
Palau President Surangel Whipps called for grant-based and concessional financing to help Small Island Developing States (SIDS) confront the climate crisis.
"Those who contributed the least to this climate crisis, yet confront the worst threats of rising sea levels, must not be burdened with debt simply to purchase a life jacket for their survival," he told the General Assembly.
Whipps said Palau has set a new climate target of cutting fossil fuel use by 44% by 2035, backed by expanded renewable energy production and policies designed to make the transition both affordable and dependable.
He also warned that the Pacific "must never be treated as an empty expanse for strategic competition or tests of military power" — a pointed reference to China's ballistic missile launch in the region earlier this year.
Timor-Leste joins the vast majority of UN member states to "reaffirm our belief that the two-state solution is the only viable solution: for Israelis to live in peace with themselves and with the Palestinians, and for the Palestinians to live in peace with themselves and with the Israelis," he said.
"The risks are too high to continue an unstable status quo, the opportunity to do better sits before us, and the choice is an international order falling to pieces or rising to peace," he added.
Ramos-Horta argued that the world has grown desensitized to Palestinian deaths, even as the suffering unfolds in real time and international bodies capable of intervening stand by.
He warned that inaction risks normalizing civilian casualties, breaches of international law and war itself, cautioning that "numbness is not neutral" and "silence is not safety."
Ramos-Horta also criticized global spending priorities, saying trillions of dollars go toward "perfecting forms of death" instead of meeting basic human needs. He called on US President Donald Trump to convene all nuclear powers for talks on a No First Strike pledge, regular leader-level communication, and disarmament — with the ultimate aim of eliminating nuclear arsenals within ten years. He further pressed for sweeping reform and expansion of the UN Security Council's permanent and non-permanent membership.
Palau's Whipps: Climate-Vulnerable Nations Need Grants, Not Debt
Palau President Surangel Whipps called for grant-based and concessional financing to help Small Island Developing States (SIDS) confront the climate crisis.
"Those who contributed the least to this climate crisis, yet confront the worst threats of rising sea levels, must not be burdened with debt simply to purchase a life jacket for their survival," he told the General Assembly.
Whipps said Palau has set a new climate target of cutting fossil fuel use by 44% by 2035, backed by expanded renewable energy production and policies designed to make the transition both affordable and dependable.
He also warned that the Pacific "must never be treated as an empty expanse for strategic competition or tests of military power" — a pointed reference to China's ballistic missile launch in the region earlier this year.
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