New Jihadist Coalition Pushes Pakistan-Afghanistan To Crisis Point

Over the past two years, we have conducted fieldwork in this region and closely monitored the operational and propaganda activity of violent extremist groups, including the IMP. The attack and its fallout reveal much about the state of collaboration and friction among the various militant entities that have fueled violence.

The IMP is a jihadist coalition formed in April 2025 from three smaller militant factions: Lashkar-e-Islam, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and Inqilab-e-Islami Pakistan. By late 2025, it had become the most active jihadist group in Pakistan after the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, also referred to as the Pakistani Taliban.

The IMP's main objectives appear to be weakening the Pakistani state through attacks on police and security forces and advancing Islamist rule. Its operations are largely concentrated in northwest Pakistan in areas along the Afghan border, where the group has used tactics including deadly suicide bombings, vehicle-borne improvised explosives and rockets.

Prior to the Kohat attack, IMP members were responsible for a May 2026 checkpost assault that killed 15 police and a July vehicle bomb attack at a police station in the city of Bannu.

The IMP styles itself as a unified front that brings various jihadist factions operating in Pakistan together under one command. Its recent propaganda, for example, includes a video by a religious cleric urging unity among jihadists.