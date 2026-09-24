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AI Generates Growing Share of Belgian Parliamentary Questions
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence appears to be playing an increasingly significant role in Belgium’s parliamentary work, with nearly one-quarter of written questions analyzed in a recent review classified as being entirely generated by AI.
An analysis of hundreds of parliamentary questions submitted between 2022 and 2026 found that 22.5% were classified as fully AI-generated, while another 20.4% were identified as containing partial AI-generated content, according to reports.
The findings have fueled discussion among Belgian lawmakers about the expanding use of AI in parliamentary activities, particularly as the number of questions directed to government ministers continues to grow.
Peter De Roover, speaker of the Belgian parliament and a member of the New Flemish Alliance, raised concerns that AI tools could make it significantly easier for lawmakers to submit large numbers of questions without investing substantial time in developing them.
"It is becoming very easy to submit a whole series of questions that are not really meaningful and serve to score points in media lists that track who is very active in asking questions," De Roover said.
While emphasizing that parliamentary scrutiny of the government is a fundamental right, he cautioned that lawmakers could potentially feed news articles into chatbots and quickly produce numerous questions without having a deep understanding of the issues involved.
“If you do not pay attention, you will soon get the situation where an MP asks a question via a chatbot, to which the minister answers with a chatbot, to which the MP responds again with a chatbot,” he said.
An analysis of hundreds of parliamentary questions submitted between 2022 and 2026 found that 22.5% were classified as fully AI-generated, while another 20.4% were identified as containing partial AI-generated content, according to reports.
The findings have fueled discussion among Belgian lawmakers about the expanding use of AI in parliamentary activities, particularly as the number of questions directed to government ministers continues to grow.
Peter De Roover, speaker of the Belgian parliament and a member of the New Flemish Alliance, raised concerns that AI tools could make it significantly easier for lawmakers to submit large numbers of questions without investing substantial time in developing them.
"It is becoming very easy to submit a whole series of questions that are not really meaningful and serve to score points in media lists that track who is very active in asking questions," De Roover said.
While emphasizing that parliamentary scrutiny of the government is a fundamental right, he cautioned that lawmakers could potentially feed news articles into chatbots and quickly produce numerous questions without having a deep understanding of the issues involved.
“If you do not pay attention, you will soon get the situation where an MP asks a question via a chatbot, to which the minister answers with a chatbot, to which the MP responds again with a chatbot,” he said.
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