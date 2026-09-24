403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Death Toll Rises as Health Ministry Reports New Casualties
(MENAFN) Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that three Palestinians were killed over the previous 24 hours, raising the reported death toll in the enclave since the conflict began in October 2023 to 73,922.
According to the ministry’s latest daily update, hospitals across Gaza received three bodies and 18 injured Palestinians during the same period.
The ministry did not disclose further information about the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths and injuries. It said Israeli forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
Since the ceasefire took effect, Israeli violations have resulted in the deaths of 1,402 Palestinians and injuries to another 4,881, according to the ministry.
The ministry said the overall number of Palestinians killed since October 2023 has reached 73,922, while the number of injured stands at 174,995.
The casualties have largely included women and children, according to the ministry. It also said approximately 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, while UN estimates place the cost of rebuilding the territory at around $70 billion.
According to the ministry’s latest daily update, hospitals across Gaza received three bodies and 18 injured Palestinians during the same period.
The ministry did not disclose further information about the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths and injuries. It said Israeli forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
Since the ceasefire took effect, Israeli violations have resulted in the deaths of 1,402 Palestinians and injuries to another 4,881, according to the ministry.
The ministry said the overall number of Palestinians killed since October 2023 has reached 73,922, while the number of injured stands at 174,995.
The casualties have largely included women and children, according to the ministry. It also said approximately 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, while UN estimates place the cost of rebuilding the territory at around $70 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment