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Egypt Reaffirms Opposition to Annexation, Palestinian Displacement
(MENAFN) Egypt on Wednesday renewed its opposition to any Israeli move to annex occupied Palestinian territories or forcibly displace Palestinians, while urging the full implementation of US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan for the Gaza Strip.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly delivered the remarks on behalf of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during a summit focused on Palestine and the two-state solution, held alongside the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to reports.
Madbouly expressed appreciation to the UK, France and Canada for co-chairing the meeting, describing its timing as “important.”
He said Egypt’s approach to the Palestinian issue and broader Middle East peace efforts is grounded in the belief that lasting regional peace “cannot be achieved except through a political settlement that ends the occupation.”
According to Madbouly, such a political settlement should result in the creation of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.
“The foundations of the two-state solution face unprecedented challenges,” Madbouly said, pointing to continued Israeli settlement expansion, the seizure of Palestinian land and rising violence by settlers in the occupied West Bank.
Egypt also reiterated that moves aimed at annexing Palestinian territory or displacing its population should be rejected as efforts continue to advance a political framework for resolving the conflict.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly delivered the remarks on behalf of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during a summit focused on Palestine and the two-state solution, held alongside the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to reports.
Madbouly expressed appreciation to the UK, France and Canada for co-chairing the meeting, describing its timing as “important.”
He said Egypt’s approach to the Palestinian issue and broader Middle East peace efforts is grounded in the belief that lasting regional peace “cannot be achieved except through a political settlement that ends the occupation.”
According to Madbouly, such a political settlement should result in the creation of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.
“The foundations of the two-state solution face unprecedented challenges,” Madbouly said, pointing to continued Israeli settlement expansion, the seizure of Palestinian land and rising violence by settlers in the occupied West Bank.
Egypt also reiterated that moves aimed at annexing Palestinian territory or displacing its population should be rejected as efforts continue to advance a political framework for resolving the conflict.
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