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Trump Disputes Safety Concerns Over White House Ballroom Design
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns raised by the architect initially involved in designing his proposed White House ballroom, reportedly asserting that building regulations did not apply to the project.
James McCrery II, who was the first architect hired for the ballroom, repeatedly raised concerns that an early version of the design did not include enough emergency exits or adequate fire-safety protections before leaving the project last October, according to reports.
Trump reportedly rejected those warnings and argued that building codes did not apply to construction work at the White House.
“I am the code,” Trump told McCrery, according to reports.
Documents and interviews concerning the project indicate that Trump has taken an active role in decisions involving the ballroom’s design. Early versions of the plans and images apparently marked by Trump with his signature black marker also point to his involvement in specific design details.
Federal agencies generally oversee construction and renovation work at the White House and are expected to comply with nationally recognized building-safety standards to the “maximum extent feasible,” except when following those standards could create national security concerns, according to reports.
The ballroom project, however, is being managed through the Executive Residence, a small office that does not qualify as a federal agency. As a result, it is not subject to the same requirements that apply to federal agencies, according to reports.
James McCrery II, who was the first architect hired for the ballroom, repeatedly raised concerns that an early version of the design did not include enough emergency exits or adequate fire-safety protections before leaving the project last October, according to reports.
Trump reportedly rejected those warnings and argued that building codes did not apply to construction work at the White House.
“I am the code,” Trump told McCrery, according to reports.
Documents and interviews concerning the project indicate that Trump has taken an active role in decisions involving the ballroom’s design. Early versions of the plans and images apparently marked by Trump with his signature black marker also point to his involvement in specific design details.
Federal agencies generally oversee construction and renovation work at the White House and are expected to comply with nationally recognized building-safety standards to the “maximum extent feasible,” except when following those standards could create national security concerns, according to reports.
The ballroom project, however, is being managed through the Executive Residence, a small office that does not qualify as a federal agency. As a result, it is not subject to the same requirements that apply to federal agencies, according to reports.
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