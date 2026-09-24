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Israeli Committee Bans Cassif from Knesset Election
(MENAFN) Israel’s Central Elections Committee on Wednesday voted to disqualify Knesset member Ofer Cassif from competing on the Joint List in the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Cassif has been a prominent critic of policies pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government toward Palestinians, including Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip that began in 2023.
The committee is holding discussions on Wednesday and Thursday over requests seeking to prevent several political parties and candidates from participating in the Knesset elections. During the proceedings, it decided to bar Cassif from the race, according to reports.
The decision followed a petition filed against Cassif by Netanyahu’s Likud party. The matter is expected to be transferred to Israel’s Supreme Court, which will issue the final ruling.
Cassif criticized the committee’s decision, saying: “The committee seeks not only to exclude Arab voices, but also to silence and exclude from the Knesset any voice that attempts to offer a real alternative to the rhetoric of wars and revenge.”
Cassif has been a prominent critic of policies pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government toward Palestinians, including Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip that began in 2023.
The committee is holding discussions on Wednesday and Thursday over requests seeking to prevent several political parties and candidates from participating in the Knesset elections. During the proceedings, it decided to bar Cassif from the race, according to reports.
The decision followed a petition filed against Cassif by Netanyahu’s Likud party. The matter is expected to be transferred to Israel’s Supreme Court, which will issue the final ruling.
Cassif criticized the committee’s decision, saying: “The committee seeks not only to exclude Arab voices, but also to silence and exclude from the Knesset any voice that attempts to offer a real alternative to the rhetoric of wars and revenge.”
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