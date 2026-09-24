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EU's Costa Demands 'Immediate Ceasefire' in Ukraine at UN Council
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa called Wednesday for an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine, urging the international community to exert its full influence on Russia to bring the war to a close.
"The only way forward is diplomacy and an immediate ceasefire," Costa told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
He acknowledged that peace efforts have yet to yield a breakthrough but insisted diplomacy must press on. Any eventual settlement, he said, must uphold Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to determine its own future, while delivering credible security guarantees.
Costa accused Moscow of escalating the war through strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and threats aimed at EU member states' security.
"It is unacceptable that Russia has been threatening the security of European Union member states, repeatedly in the past 12 months. This is a dangerous escalation," he said.
He further warned that Russian strikes on the port of Odesa have disrupted global food security, with especially harsh fallout for African nations.
Costa said Russia has failed on three fronts: occupying Ukraine, forcing a change of government in Kyiv, or breaking Europe's resolve to keep backing Ukraine.
"I ask you to use all your influence on Russia so that by the time of our meeting next year we have finally achieved a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and in Europe," he said.
"The only way forward is diplomacy and an immediate ceasefire," Costa told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
He acknowledged that peace efforts have yet to yield a breakthrough but insisted diplomacy must press on. Any eventual settlement, he said, must uphold Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to determine its own future, while delivering credible security guarantees.
Costa accused Moscow of escalating the war through strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and threats aimed at EU member states' security.
"It is unacceptable that Russia has been threatening the security of European Union member states, repeatedly in the past 12 months. This is a dangerous escalation," he said.
He further warned that Russian strikes on the port of Odesa have disrupted global food security, with especially harsh fallout for African nations.
Costa said Russia has failed on three fronts: occupying Ukraine, forcing a change of government in Kyiv, or breaking Europe's resolve to keep backing Ukraine.
"I ask you to use all your influence on Russia so that by the time of our meeting next year we have finally achieved a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and in Europe," he said.
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