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Swiss President Warns International Order Faces Growing Pressure
(MENAFN) Swiss President Guy Parmelin warned Tuesday that the international system established after World War II is facing "severe constraints" as conflicts intensify, geopolitical tensions increase and confidence in multilateral institutions declines.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Parmelin said the growing number of unresolved conflicts was putting fundamental international principles under increasing pressure.
"Conflicts are multiplying and becoming deadlocked. The most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter – the prohibition of the use of force, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity – are being openly violated."
Parmelin also highlighted the opportunities and challenges created by artificial intelligence, noting that the technology could bring major advances across areas including science, business, medicine and education.
However, he cautioned that AI could contribute to "a new divide" between people and countries equipped with the necessary skills and infrastructure and those that are primarily affected by the technology’s transformation.
"We must ensure that technological progress broadens opportunities without widening the gaps," he said, stressing that countries should have access to AI-related advances while also being able to participate in establishing rules for the technology’s development and application.
Parmelin further cautioned against regulations that could unnecessarily restrict innovation, arguing that excessive limitations could prevent societies from benefiting from "enormous potential."
He said the challenge is to maintain a balance that allows technological advancement while promoting the reliable and responsible development and use of emerging technologies.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Parmelin said the growing number of unresolved conflicts was putting fundamental international principles under increasing pressure.
"Conflicts are multiplying and becoming deadlocked. The most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter – the prohibition of the use of force, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity – are being openly violated."
Parmelin also highlighted the opportunities and challenges created by artificial intelligence, noting that the technology could bring major advances across areas including science, business, medicine and education.
However, he cautioned that AI could contribute to "a new divide" between people and countries equipped with the necessary skills and infrastructure and those that are primarily affected by the technology’s transformation.
"We must ensure that technological progress broadens opportunities without widening the gaps," he said, stressing that countries should have access to AI-related advances while also being able to participate in establishing rules for the technology’s development and application.
Parmelin further cautioned against regulations that could unnecessarily restrict innovation, arguing that excessive limitations could prevent societies from benefiting from "enormous potential."
He said the challenge is to maintain a balance that allows technological advancement while promoting the reliable and responsible development and use of emerging technologies.
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