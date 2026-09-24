Nongshim Expands UAE Presence As Consumer Interest In Korean Food Grows

Shin Ramyun Miniverse in MEFCC Comic Con 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23 September 2026 – Korean food is gaining ground in the UAE, with rising trade activity and strong consumer affinity for Korean flavours.

- Mike Hwang, Division Director, Overseas Sales, NongshimABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Korean agri-food exports to the UAE reached approximately USD274.8M in the first ten months of 2025, up 23.2% year on year under the ministry's broad agri-food classification, which includes tobacco. Within edible categories, ramyun exports reached USD19.0M, up 4.1%, while sauces reached approximately USD2.2M, up 63%, beverages USD2.1M, up 73.7%, and ice cream USD1.1M, up 40.4%.Consumer research provides a further indication of the category's potential. According to the 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey, conducted by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, or KOFICE, 78.3% of UAE respondents who had experienced Korean food said they liked it, compared with an average of 73.4% across the 28 markets surveyed.Against this backdrop, Nongshim is focused on converting awareness and trial into more regular consumption. Recent initiatives in the UAE have included the Shin Ramyun Miniverse and Bunsik K-Style Noodle Bar at MEFCC Abu Dhabi, extending the consumer experience beyond packaged retail and giving audiences an opportunity to experience Korean ramyun in a broader food and cultural setting.Looking ahead, Nongshim's UAE priorities include expanding retail availability, strengthening in-store visibility and broadening consumer engagement, while building the portfolio around Shin Ramyun and newer products such as Shin Toomba. The focus is on converting growing awareness and trial into repeat purchase and sustainable category growth.“The opportunity is no longer simply about awareness. The next step is making Korean food easier to find, easier to experience and more relevant to everyday consumption,” said Mike Hwang, Division Director, Overseas Sales, Nongshim.“Nongshim's next phase in the UAE will focus on broader retail availability, stronger in-store visibility and locally relevant consumer experiences, with the objective of converting growing interest in Korean food into sustained category growth,” said Ivy Dela Cruz, Founder and Managing Director of B&G, Nongshim's UAE Commercial and Marketing Partner.About NongshimFounded in South Korea in 1965, Nongshim is a leading Korean food company with a global presence across instant noodles, snacks and other food categories. Its flagship brands include Shin Ramyun, one of the company's most internationally recognised products. Nongshim continues to expand its global business through product innovation and market development, bringing Korean flavours to consumers around the world.For more information, visit .Media ContactIvy Dela Cruz Founder and Managing Director, B&G Nongshim UAE Commercial and Marketing PartnerEmail:... | Mobile: +971 54 790 3547Data SourcesSouth Korea Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, UAE agri-food export data, January to October 2025.Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey.

Ivy Dela Cruz

Beetle and Goliath FZ LLC

+971 54 790 3547

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Nongshim Expands UAE Presence as Consumer Interest in Korean Food Grows News Provided By Beetle and Goliath FZ LLC UAE September 24, 2026, 07:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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