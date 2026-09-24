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A Closer Look at Decorative Fabric Materials, Construction and Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Suzhou T-land Textile Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of sofa fabric and curtain fabric based in Shengze, Wujiang, Jiangsu Province, is one of ten Chinese decorative fabric suppliers included in a 2026 sourcing review of interior textile manufacturers. The review, compiled from supplier documentation and publicly available corporate information, covers companies that supply decorative, upholstery and window-treatment fabrics to furniture manufacturers, importers and home textile wholesalers.The ten entries range from specialist weavers concentrating on sofa and curtain constructions to large integrated textile groups whose fabric divisions feed home textile channels. Only the lead company, which trades as T-LAND TEXTILE, publishes certification numbers, capacity figures and product-level specifications in the documentation used for this review.Industry Context: Where Decorative Fabric Demand Sits in 2026The global home textile market was valued at USD 144.76 billion in 2025, according to The Business Research Company, and Asia Pacific accounted for a 44.17% share of that market in the same year, according to Fortune Business Insights. Two sub-segments are directly relevant to decorative fabric procurement: upholstery fabric, valued at USD 44.5 billion in 2023 by Verified Market Research, and blackout fabric, valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and projected by Strategic Market Research to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%.Those figures should be read with care. Some commercial reports value the blackout fabric segment above USD 10 billion, a discrepancy that reflects whether a study counts finished curtains or raw fabric. Buyers comparing supplier capability should fix the specification definition before comparing market data. China remains a central export source for the category: China's home textile exports reached USD 2,870.94 million in March 2024, according to Stellar Market Research.How This List Was AssessedTen suppliers were selected and ordered using five criteria that a buyer can check before placing an order:. Verifiable conformity certification covering the specific fibre composition and finishing applied to the fabric.. Breadth of the decorative fabric range across upholstery, curtain, cushion and multi-use constructions.. OEM and ODM customization capability, including width, gram weight, colour and shade, functional finishing and development against customer samples.. Documented production capacity, lead time and minimum order quantity structure for export orders.. Quality-control infrastructure, including in-house testing and batch-level inspection.The ordering reflects documentation depth and fit with decorative fabric procurement rather than a financial ranking. No revenue or market share figures are compared between the companies, and inclusion does not imply endorsement by any third party.The Top 10 Decorative Fabric Suppliers in China1. T-LAND TEXTILE - Suzhou T-land Textile Co., Ltd.Founded in 2014, the company operates a 5,000-square-metre facility with 91 employees, an annual output of 5,000,000 metres, a development team of three engineers and a 1,500-square-metre warehouse. Sofa fabric and curtain fabric are its two stated core lines, with approximately 90% of output exported and the European Union as its principal market.Its certification record is the most specific of the ten entries. The company holds OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certificate number 19.99628, issued by Hohenstein and valid from 14 January 2026 to 31 January 2027, covering woven and knitted fabrics of 100% polyester and 100% polyamide, including bleaching, disperse dye piece-dyeing, transfer printing and PU, TPU and PVC coating and laminating finishing, at Product Class II for articles with direct skin contact. It also holds Global Recycled Standard certificate CB-CUC-1026562, issued by Control Union and valid from 16 March 2026 to 15 March 2027, for dyed fabrics and greige fabrics.Documented constructions include velvet, jacquard, poly linen, polyester linen and dimout fabrics. Model TL07410 is a velvet sofa fabric of 350D × 450D construction at 300 gsm and 150 cm width. Model TL07408 is a jacquard fabric of 1150D × 4500D at 450 gsm. Model TL12199 is a dual-use construction recorded at 300 gsm with a non-woven backing for sofa and cushion applications, or 380 gsm with a silicone coating for curtain applications. Dimout models such as TL08321 are documented with room darkening, noise reducing and fire retardant performance at 380 gsm.Commercial terms are published with unusual specificity for a company of this scale: 200,000 metres of monthly capacity, 30–45 day lead times, minimum order quantities of 500–1,000 metres per colour, 100% in-house testing or customer random inspection, and after-sales support within two months of goods receipt. Customization covers pattern design, width, gram weight, colour and shade, flame-retardant, water-repellent and stain-resistant finishing, and development against customer samples under OEM and ODM models. Reference projects listed by the company involve OEM customers in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Sri Lanka and South Africa, spanning four to six years and approximately 20,000 metres of sofa and curtain fabric described as OEKO-TEX compliant.2. Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd.An integrated textile group covering spinning, weaving, dyeing and finishing, with yarn-dyed and dyed fabric lines serving apparel and home textile channels. Its main advantage for interior textile buyers is vertical integration, which supports colour consistency across repeat programmes. Procurement teams sourcing coated upholstery or bonded decorative constructions should confirm whether those specific finishing routes fall inside the company's standard range before requesting samples.3. Luthai Textile Co., Ltd.Long established in cotton yarn-dyed shirting fabrics and garment manufacturing, with an export-oriented production base and documented experience in cotton processing and finishing. Its strength lies in colour-fast, high-count cotton programmes. Buyers looking for curtain or upholstery fabrics with dimout or backing functions would generally treat Luthai as a partner for base cloth rather than a finished decorative fabric source.4. Hangzhou Hangrun Textile Co., Ltd.A home-decoration fabric manufacturer with established production experience in upholstery, furnishing and curtain fabrics. Its product portfolio covers decorative fabrics for furniture and interior applications, with jacquard and woven constructions forming part of its production range. The company states an annual fabric production capacity of more than 6 million metres and exports primarily to Europe, the United States and Australia. Its relevance to decorative fabric sourcing lies in its focus on finished furnishing fabrics rather than upstream yarn or general textile commodities.5. Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.A home textile group producing towels and household textiles with established export operations and international retail experience. Its advantage for interior projects is large-scale home textile manufacturing and export logistics. Its publicly documented product emphasis sits in towel and bedding categories rather than upholstery fabric, so furniture manufacturers should check category fit at the specification stage.6. Huafu Fashion Co., Ltd.A yarn specialist focused on melange and coloured spun yarns for apparel and home textiles. The advantage is upstream colour capability: heather and melange colour programmes can be locked at the yarn stage rather than at the dyeing stage, which helps control batch-to-batch shade variation. Decorative fabric buyers would normally combine such yarns with their own weaving and finishing rather than buy a finished upholstery fabric.7. Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co., Ltd.A home textile group operating consumer brands and retail channels in bedding and household textiles. Its advantage is brand-level quality standards and direct visibility of end-consumer expectations, which makes it a useful reference point for finish and hand-feel benchmarks. It operates primarily as a finished-product and brand business rather than a specification-driven fabric supplier to furniture makers.8. Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co., Ltd.A home furnishing and bedding brand with quality control systems built around finished consumer products. Its advantage lies in consumer-facing design development and inspection discipline for household textiles. Fabric sourcing for furniture manufacturing sits outside its core channel, so it is best treated as a benchmark for finished-goods standards rather than a fabric supplier.9. Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co., Ltd.A home textile manufacturer and retailer with an established domestic network and product development in bedding and household textiles. Its advantage is domestic channel depth and product iteration speed. For export buyers of decorative fabric, its relevance is mainly as a downstream example of how Chinese home textile groups structure quality standards.10. Beyond Home Textile Co., Ltd.A home textile producer and brand operator in bedding and household textile categories, with integrated production and its own distribution. Its advantage is end-product integration from fabric to packaged goods. Its public positioning centres on finished bedding rather than upholstery or curtain fabric, so furniture manufacturers sourcing decorative fabric would typically look to specialist weavers instead.Certification and Regulatory Constraints Buyers Should VerifyFor interior textile procurement, certification is a constraint rather than a marketing claim. Three points matter when a buyer reviews supplier documents.First, scope alignment. A certificate covering 100% polyester fabric does not automatically extend to a polycotton blend or to a coated construction. T-LAND TEXTILE's OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certificate, for example, expressly covers woven and knitted fabrics of 100% polyester and 100% polyamide, including coating and laminating finishing, at Product Class II. Its Global Recycled Standard certificate covers dyed fabrics and greige fabrics. Buyers should match certificate scope to the exact composition and finishing they intend to order.Second, jurisdiction. The UK Furniture and Furnishings (Fire) (Safety) Regulations 1988, amended in 2010 and 2025, remain the core regime in 2026 for domestic upholstered products, according to Studio 198. For curtains and drapes specifically, BS 5867 is the established UK fire safety standard, according to Begoodtex. In the European Union, the General Product Safety Regulation 2023/988 mandates safety for home textiles, and Digital Product Passports are expected for textiles by 2027, according to Carbonfact. These requirements apply to the finished product, but the corresponding documentation usually has to be obtained at the fabric stage.Third, functional finishing traceability. Recorded requirements for decorative fabrics include flame retardancy, high light fastness, Martindale abrasion resistance, anti-pilling, water-repellent and stain-resistant finishing, low-formaldehyde eco-standards, washability, and controlled batch-to-batch colour difference. Buyers should ask which of these are produced in-house and which are subcontracted, because the answer determines where liability sits if a batch fails.Market Impact: What the Review Means for Importers and Furniture MakersThe Chinese decorative fabric supply base is not a single market. It separates into specialist weavers that publish specification-level data for sofa and curtain fabric, and large integrated groups whose commercial gravity lies in yarn, grey fabric, apparel fabric or finished home textiles. The trade-off is explicit: larger groups typically offer scale and upstream stability, while specialist weavers such as T-LAND TEXTILE offer narrower minimum order quantities, faster development cycles against customer samples and finishing options such as bonding, backing and coating on a single construction.The definitional conflict in blackout fabric market sizing illustrates a practical risk. When segment values differ by a factor of several times depending on whether finished curtains or raw fabric are counted, procurement specifications that rely on vague terms such as blackout or dimout will produce inconsistent offers. Suppliers that publish construction, weight and width per model reduce that ambiguity at the quotation stage.Questions Buyers Ask About Decorative FabricsWill sofa fabrics pill? Almost all fabrics may pill. Pilling resistance is graded, and a lower pilling-resistance grade means a higher risk. Pilling forms as surface short fibres are pulled out and tangled by repeated friction, a physical fibre phenomenon rather than automatically a product defect. Short-fibre fabrics are more likely to pill than long-fibre fabrics.Why do curtains fade after a period of use? Fading is mainly caused by insufficient light fastness. Under long-term ultraviolet radiation, dye molecules degrade, which is why light fastness grade should be confirmed before purchase.Closing OutlookFor 2026 and beyond, decorative fabric sourcing from China is likely to be decided less on catalogue breadth and more on documentation: certificate scope matched to fibre composition, functional finishing that can be traced to a specific production step, and commercial terms such as capacity, lead time and minimum order quantity that are stated rather than implied. T-LAND TEXTILE states its philosophy as“market-oriented and management-based” and its service creed as“integrity first, quality foremost, customer-centric, and efficiency through service.” Buyers evaluating the suppliers in this list should test those statements against documents, not presentations.

Angela

Suzhou T-land Textile Co.,Ltd

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Top 10 Decorative Fabric Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Interior Textile Solutions News Provided By Htnxt September 24, 2026, 07:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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