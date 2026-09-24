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Azerbaijan Grants Pardon to French National in Espionage Case

Azerbaijan Grants Pardon to French National in Espionage Case


2026-09-24 03:46:12
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday granted a pardon to French national Martin Ryan, who had been sentenced to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of espionage earlier this year, according to reports.

Ryan was among several individuals included in a presidential pardon decree issued by Aliyev. He had been convicted by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes in March.

The presidential decree said the decision took into consideration factors including the “personalities, health and family circumstances of the convicts,” along with other relevant considerations.

Ryan was detained in December 2023 and subsequently received a 10-year prison sentence for espionage in March, according to reports.

France welcomed the Azerbaijani decision, describing it as a "humanitarian gesture that France commends."

”This decision is the result of a patient and rigorous dialogue with the Azerbaijani authorities—a dialogue we intend to continue and which marks a step toward the normalization of our relations,” it said.

“France thanks all the teams in both Paris and Baku who worked tirelessly to achieve this positive outcome."

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