Exercise Yudh Abhyas: US Envoy Gor Arrives In Rajasthan, Says Looking Forward To Seeing Troops Train Side By Side

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday arrived at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, where contingents of the Indian Army and the US Army are training side by side as part of the bilateral military Exercise Yudh Abhyas.

Upon arrival in Rajasthan, Gor said that he looked forward to seeing the troops of India and the US training side by side.

"Just touched down at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan for Yudh Abhyas 2026, India's largest bilateral defence exercise with any nation. Looking forward to seeing US Army and Indian troops train side by side," Gor posted on X.During the exercise, the armies of the two nations trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment. According to the statement released by the Indian Army, the exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields.

"Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 witnessed enhanced interoperability between the Indian Army and US Army, achieved through integrated training across mountainous and desert terrain. From small-arms firing and artillery engagements to long-range weapon systems and attack helicopter operations, both armies trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

"The exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields. From Shared Training to Shared Capability - Building a Stronger Partnership," it added.

The opening ceremony of the 22nd edition of India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas was held at Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand on September 15. Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, first Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents comprising 600 personnel from each side. The exercise is simultaneously being conducted at Auli and Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

The exercise is aimed at increasing the joint military capability of the Indian Army and the US Army for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. The exercise will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution.

"Technology infusion will form a key focus area. The training will include the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as demonstration of contemporary weapon systems will be undertaken at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

"Subject Matter Experts from both Armies will also exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare. The exercise provides an opportunity for both Armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures; and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environment," it added.