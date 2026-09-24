Jodhpur AIIMS Resident Doctor's Death Sparks Protest OPD Services Hit, Probe Panel Formed

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) Tension continued at AIIMS Jodhpur following the death of Dr Ramnaresh Yadav, a 29-year-old resident doctor in the Department of Anaesthesia. Resident doctors and other medical staff have launched a protest, disrupting OPD services and reportedly affecting surgeries and other medical services.

The AIIMS administration was using the campus public-address system to inform patients about the disruption to OPD services. Protesters also reportedly blocked an entrance by placing wheelchairs and stretchers across the passage.

Dr Ramnaresh Yadav died while on duty on Tuesday. Following his death, resident doctors held a candlelight march on the campus late Wednesday night, paying tribute to their colleague and demanding an impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The AIIMS administration has constituted an internal inquiry committee headed by the Dean (Academic).

The police are conducting a separate investigation into the case.

Another committee has been formed to address the grievances and concerns raised by resident doctors.

Despite these measures, the protest continues.

According to reports, Dr Yadav suddenly left the Operation Theatre (OT) while on duty on Tuesday. At around 1 p.m., he was found unconscious in the bathroom of the AIIMS restroom. Fellow doctors reportedly attempted to provide immediate first aid, but he could not be revived.

Police were informed, and the body was subsequently taken to the AIIMS mortuary. His family was also notified. Reports state that an injection and a syringe were found at the scene. This has led to preliminary speculation about a possible drug overdose, but the exact cause of death has not been established.

The circumstances surrounding the death will be determined through the ongoing investigation and relevant medical examination.

Dr Ramnaresh Yadav was originally from the Bada Jod area of Alwar. He had completed his MBBS at AIIMS Jodhpur and was pursuing postgraduate studies in Anesthesia at the same institute.

His elder brother is reportedly a doctor at AIIMS Delhi, while his father lives in their native village.

His death has triggered grief and anger among fellow doctors and resident medical staff. The resident doctors have demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the circumstances of his death. The protesting doctors have called for a comprehensive inquiry and action if responsibility is established against any individual or institution. A demand for Rs 5 crore in compensation for the deceased doctor's family is also being circulated on social media.

An emotional video featuring a resident doctor has also circulated on social media. In the video, the doctor appeals to fellow residents, faculty members and teachers to stand together and raise their voices over the incident. He raises questions about the response to the death and highlights concerns over long duty hours and work pressure faced by resident doctors. He says that some doctors remain silent out of fear and urges colleagues to come forward collectively.

The doctor also acknowledges that, despite being aware of the situation, he did not speak out immediately and says he considers himself partly responsible for remaining silent.