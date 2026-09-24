HM Shah To Address Concluding Session Of Anti-Drug Yatra In Punjab On Sep 30

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Jalandhar, Sep 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the concluding programme of the ongoing anti-drug campaign in Punjab on September 30, when four anti-drug yatras travelling across the state will culminate in Jalandhar.

HM Shah is scheduled to address a mega rally in Jalandhar as part of the concluding programme of the campaign, which has been organised around the theme of 'Nasha Mukt Punjab' (Drug-Free Punjab).

The four anti-drug yatras, which have been travelling through different parts of the state as part of the campaign, will converge in Jalandhar on September 30.

The culmination of the yatras will be held ahead of Shah's address at the mega gathering.

The programme is being planned as a major BJP mobilisation in Punjab, with extensive preparations currently underway in Jalandhar. BJP leaders and workers are coordinating arrangements for the rally and mobilisation of party supporters from different parts of the state.

The campaign has focused on highlighting the issue of drug addiction in Punjab and creating awareness about the need for a drug-free state. The BJP has been using the“Nasha Mukt Punjab” campaign to intensify its outreach on the issue.

Shah's participation in the concluding programme is also expected to give a major political push to the BJP's activities in Punjab. The Home Minister's Jalandhar rally comes as the party steps up its organisational and public outreach in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

The September 30 event will bring together the four anti-drug yatras on a common platform, following which Shah will address the gathering. The BJP is making extensive arrangements for the event, with party workers engaged in preparations at the venue and across the city.

The Home Minister's address is expected to highlight the BJP's position on tackling drug abuse in Punjab, while also setting out the party's broader organisational and political priorities in the state.