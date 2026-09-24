Gujarat: Harsh Sanghavi Opens Dr Ambedkar Museum, E-Library In Ranip

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Foundation, Museum and E-Library at Ranip in Ahmedabad.

According to the release, after arriving at the foundation, Sanghavi paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's statue. The newly inaugurated facility, developed at a cost of ₹11.01 crore by the state's Social Justice and Empowerment Department, uses modern digital technologies to showcase Ambedkar's life, struggles, speeches and contribution to social justice.

Promoting Social Harmony and Equality

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said the state government was undertaking various projects across Gujarat to preserve and promote Dr Ambedkar's ideas and legacy. He highlighted the inauguration of the Sankalp Bhoomi project in Vadodara and the modern museum at Ranip within a short span as initiatives aimed at promoting social harmony and equality. He said the government had increased the income limit for post-matric scholarships from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹6 lakh and had approved ₹231 crore for social upliftment, educational facilities, buildings and cultural preservation on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja said the inauguration was not merely the opening of a building but an opportunity to strengthen the constitutional values of equality, liberty, fraternity and social justice. He noted that the foundation was being dedicated to the nation on September 23, the historic day associated with Dr Ambedkar's resolve in Vadodara in 1917, the release stated.

Urban Development Minister of State Darshana Vaghela said the foundation, modern library and auditorium complex would contribute to the education and overall development of young people. She also highlighted various government welfare initiatives related to scholarships, housing, social upliftment, cultural preservation and social harmony.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot said the Constitution and provisions for reservation had provided opportunities for people from different sections of society to advance and participate in leadership. He urged people to follow Ambedkar's message of becoming educated, organised and committed to social progress.

A 'Living Centre' with Modern Technology

Sabarmati MLA Harshad Patel described the museum and e-library as a living centre depicting Ambedkar's life, struggles and ideas. He said the use of digital and 3D technologies would help the younger generation understand Ambedkar's contribution to education, constitution-making and social transformation.

Former MP Kirit Solanki congratulated the state government for inaugurating the foundation on the historic day associated with Ambedkar's 1917 resolve in Vadodara.

The museum features murals, exhibitions, virtual experiences of Ambedkar's speeches, light-and-sound presentations and digital, 3D and hyper-reality displays. The facility also presents episodes associated with the Panch Teerth connected with Dr Ambedkar and seeks to convey his message of social justice to younger generations.

Along with the museum, the e-library was formally inaugurated. During the programme, an audio-visual presentation on the Dr Ambedkar National Foundation was screened.

Felicitation and Assistance

Incentive assistance was also distributed to children of sanitation workers who secured top positions in the state under the Safai Kamdar Nigam's incentive assistance scheme.

Vijay Kanjibhai Parmar, a student with disability who had stayed at the Narsinh Bhagat Hostel in Ahmedabad and was subsequently appointed as an Assistant Professor, was also felicitated at the event.

A large number of public representatives, officials, social workers and citizens attended the inauguration ceremony. (ANI)

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