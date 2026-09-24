J'khand Minister Dipika Pandey's Daughter Among 4 Dead In Jamshedpur

Four people died after a car collided with a truck on the National Highway in Jamshedpur, with the deceased including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter. Giving details of the accident, Sonari Police Station In-Charge Sanjay Suman said the truck had broken down on the highway the previous night and was standing on the road when the car crashed into it from behind.

Police Detail Accident

He said, "The truck was broken down since last night around 10 PM. Swift Dezire was coming from the other side and collided with the truck. All four persons in the car have been identified...All four are locals of Sonari. Dead bodies have been sent to the hospital, and further legal steps are being taken." Traffic DSP Neeraj Kumar said, "A car collided with a truck, causing four deaths. All four deceased have been identified, and the bodies have been sent to MGM Hospital. Further investigation is underway."

CM Hemant Soren Expresses Grief

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep grief over the incident in a post on X, Soren said the news had left him deeply shaken, describing the loss as one that no parent or family should have to bear.

"The extremely distressing and heart-wrenching news of the demise of fellow minister and sister Mrs. Deepika Pandey Singh ji's daughter and other individuals in the road accident on the NH highway in Jamshedpur has left my heart profoundly grieved," Soren said. He further said, "The pain of losing one's child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult time, my deepest condolences are with sister Deepika ji and the bereaved families. There are no words for this irreparable loss."

Concluding his message, Soren said, "May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow." (ANI)

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