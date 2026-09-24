Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Baby Girl: Why Are Strangers Debating Her Gender? Trolls Say, 'Son Would Have Been Better'

Nothing excites some people in India more than poking their noses into other people's business, and when you are a celebrity or a public figure, this 'talent' of theirs gets a notch higher. There's no denying this fact, and we all know it. Stars often find themselves at the receiving end of such scrutiny and debates from netizens over their personal matters, and sometimes things get ugly.

Just like now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second child on Radha Ashtami. On an auspicious day, they announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl, a younger sister to Dua. While the country rejoiced at this news, some trolls did not stay silent and started targeting the family of four. Yes, you read that right. The couple was trolled for being unable to 'make a baby boy.' As SHOCKING as it seems, it is the sad reality of today's world.

Trolls Target Deepika and Ranveer

Trolls hit a new low when they started calling out the couple and debating over their child's gender. Strangers, not minding their own business, let us tell you. One comment read,“A real man would produce a boy. The homie is only Dhurandhar on screen.” Another comment read,“ I can imagine them with multiple boyfriends like their mom.” Another user wrote,“Arre yaar ek ladka ho jata, ab dahej dene ki chinta ho gayi.” While another comment read,“Ranveer ki maam ab ek aur bacha chaiye ki beta ho.”

However, they did find support too!

People also came of in support of the couple. One comment read,“Fyi, If you're being hated by Indian society, you're doing something right.” Another comment read,“eeeeeew mentality..” Another comment read,“Women most of them are women definitely women.” While another comment read,“No gender bias but i love girls.”

Not the first time!

The couple was trolled even after they named their first daughter Dua. The primary reason behind the trolling was reportedly linked to the cultural and religious origins of the name. 'Dua' is an Arabic word that translates to“prayer” or“supplication” and has strong roots in Islamic traditions. Since both Deepika and Ranveer are Hindu, a section of internet users accused the couple of“hurting religious sentiments.”