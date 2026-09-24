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Iran Communicates Conditions to US Through Qatar Mediator
(MENAFN) Iran said Wednesday that it had conveyed its conditions to the United States through Qatari mediation during contacts between the two sides in New York.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the communication involved the delegations of both countries, which are in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to reports.
Baghaei said Qatar acted as an intermediary in the exchange and that Iran used the channel to communicate several conditions to the US.
“The aim of this interaction was to convey Iran’s conditions, including ending the war in all areas, stopping US aggressive actions and the naval blockade and economic war, and releasing Iranian assets.”
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that American officials had held discussions with members of the Iranian delegation in New York for around three hours, describing the talks as having gone “very well.”
Iranian television also confirmed that the discussions took place, reporting that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner “at the repeated request of US officials.”
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, according to the report, with Tehran saying the conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy supplies.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the communication involved the delegations of both countries, which are in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to reports.
Baghaei said Qatar acted as an intermediary in the exchange and that Iran used the channel to communicate several conditions to the US.
“The aim of this interaction was to convey Iran’s conditions, including ending the war in all areas, stopping US aggressive actions and the naval blockade and economic war, and releasing Iranian assets.”
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that American officials had held discussions with members of the Iranian delegation in New York for around three hours, describing the talks as having gone “very well.”
Iranian television also confirmed that the discussions took place, reporting that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner “at the repeated request of US officials.”
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, according to the report, with Tehran saying the conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy supplies.
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