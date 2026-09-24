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Germany Reaffirms Support for International Criminal Court
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump’s appeal for countries to leave the International Criminal Court, reaffirming Berlin’s support for the tribunal based in The Hague.
Wadephul said Germany would continue to support the ICC, describing it as an important component of the international rules-based system and part of Europe’s broader historical development.
“It is part of the rules-based order. It is part of the history of our civilization,” Johann Wadephul told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. “It is absolutely clear that we stand by the International Criminal Court.”
Trump had called on ICC member states to withdraw from the court during the opening of the UN General Assembly debate in New York on Tuesday. He described the tribunal as “an evil group of people,” and added: “I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately.”
Responding to Trump’s position, Wadephul said he did not understand the reasoning behind the appeal and acknowledged differences between Germany and the current US administration on the issue.
“Honestly, I do not understand this appeal on the substance either,” Wadephul continued. “That belongs to the areas where we indeed have to note a regrettable difference with the policy of the American administration.”
Germany’s foreign minister emphasized the court’s role in upholding international law and human rights while pursuing accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
“We have seen quite recently how past and present rulings and decisions have addressed atrocities and the gravest violations of international law and human rights in the Western Balkans,” he said.
Wadephul said Germany would continue to support the ICC, describing it as an important component of the international rules-based system and part of Europe’s broader historical development.
“It is part of the rules-based order. It is part of the history of our civilization,” Johann Wadephul told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. “It is absolutely clear that we stand by the International Criminal Court.”
Trump had called on ICC member states to withdraw from the court during the opening of the UN General Assembly debate in New York on Tuesday. He described the tribunal as “an evil group of people,” and added: “I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately.”
Responding to Trump’s position, Wadephul said he did not understand the reasoning behind the appeal and acknowledged differences between Germany and the current US administration on the issue.
“Honestly, I do not understand this appeal on the substance either,” Wadephul continued. “That belongs to the areas where we indeed have to note a regrettable difference with the policy of the American administration.”
Germany’s foreign minister emphasized the court’s role in upholding international law and human rights while pursuing accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
“We have seen quite recently how past and present rulings and decisions have addressed atrocities and the gravest violations of international law and human rights in the Western Balkans,” he said.
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