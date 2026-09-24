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Putin Says Digital Ruble Now 'Full-Fledged' Payment Tool
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the digital ruble officially became a full-fledged payment instrument within Russia's financial system as of Sept. 1, while calling for a broader public education push on how it differs from standard cashless transactions.
Speaking at a government meeting in Moscow, the Russian president said citizens still don't grasp the distinctions or potential benefits of the new digital currency.
"People, I think, do not quite understand what the difference is between ordinary cashless payments and using the digital ruble, what the advantages are or what the difference is for an ordinary citizen," he said.
Putin directed Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to lay out those differences and benefits to the public in more detail.
He also turned to the recent State Duma elections, thanking Russians for participating in the campaign, while accusing Ukraine and Western nations of trying to disrupt the vote — pointing to Ukrainian air strikes on Moscow and other Russian regions as evidence.
"Queues at polling stations show that it is impossible to intimidate Russia," he said, framing the high turnout as proof, in his view, of public backing for efforts to strengthen the country.
Putin said the government bears major responsibility for meeting citizens' expectations, citing monetary and social policy along with progress on key national development goals.
Turning to Russian troops and commanders on the front lines, Putin said the election results were cast "for you" as well, asserting that the public trusts their courage and commitment.
Speaking at a government meeting in Moscow, the Russian president said citizens still don't grasp the distinctions or potential benefits of the new digital currency.
"People, I think, do not quite understand what the difference is between ordinary cashless payments and using the digital ruble, what the advantages are or what the difference is for an ordinary citizen," he said.
Putin directed Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to lay out those differences and benefits to the public in more detail.
He also turned to the recent State Duma elections, thanking Russians for participating in the campaign, while accusing Ukraine and Western nations of trying to disrupt the vote — pointing to Ukrainian air strikes on Moscow and other Russian regions as evidence.
"Queues at polling stations show that it is impossible to intimidate Russia," he said, framing the high turnout as proof, in his view, of public backing for efforts to strengthen the country.
Putin said the government bears major responsibility for meeting citizens' expectations, citing monetary and social policy along with progress on key national development goals.
Turning to Russian troops and commanders on the front lines, Putin said the election results were cast "for you" as well, asserting that the public trusts their courage and commitment.
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