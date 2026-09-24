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Canada Reviewing Whether Netanyahu Flight Will Cross Its Airspace
(MENAFN) Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday she is looking into whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is subject to an international arrest warrant, will fly through Canadian airspace Thursday.
"I actually have asked my department to provide me with information relating to this particular flyover, which I did not have before coming to the United Nations," Anand told reporters outside UN headquarters, according to a news channel.
She declined, however, to say whether Canada regards Netanyahu as a war criminal.
"Our position is … to respect decisions of international courts and … to support, at all times, people who are suffering, including in Gaza and Palestine and the West Bank, and to ensure that crimes against humanity are addressed as such," she said.
Her comments follow remarks last October from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said Netanyahu would be arrested if he set foot in Canada.
As a foreign dignitary traveling on a state aircraft, Netanyahu is required to request diplomatic clearance from Ottawa at least three working days before entering Canadian airspace.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, citing "reasonable grounds" to believe they bear criminal responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Netanyahu is set to arrive in New York to address the UN General Assembly on Thursday.
"I actually have asked my department to provide me with information relating to this particular flyover, which I did not have before coming to the United Nations," Anand told reporters outside UN headquarters, according to a news channel.
She declined, however, to say whether Canada regards Netanyahu as a war criminal.
"Our position is … to respect decisions of international courts and … to support, at all times, people who are suffering, including in Gaza and Palestine and the West Bank, and to ensure that crimes against humanity are addressed as such," she said.
Her comments follow remarks last October from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said Netanyahu would be arrested if he set foot in Canada.
As a foreign dignitary traveling on a state aircraft, Netanyahu is required to request diplomatic clearance from Ottawa at least three working days before entering Canadian airspace.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, citing "reasonable grounds" to believe they bear criminal responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Netanyahu is set to arrive in New York to address the UN General Assembly on Thursday.
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