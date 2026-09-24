Kazakhstan Seeks To Strengthen Its Global Role As Middle Power

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan aims to position itself as a middle power on the global stage, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the first session of the Kazakhstan People's Council in Astana today.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to the information, Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan would continue to deepen international cooperation, attract investment and promote its history, culture, national interests and opportunities internationally.

“My goal is crystal clear - to position Kazakhstan on the world stage as a middle power, promote our history and culture internationally, defend the national interests and advance Kazakhstan's opportunities. I have no other intentions. Therefore, we can confidently say that all this is the common goal of our entire people,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan would continue working to improve the well-being of its people, deepen international cooperation and increase investment inflows.

“We will continue to work persistently to improve the well-being of the people. We need to deepen international cooperation and increase the volume of investment coming into the country. As is known, as Head of State, I often participate in international forums, meet with leaders of many countries and investors. In Astana, I also hold high-level events and conduct negotiations with heads of state and heads of international organizations,” he said.

Tokayev also spoke about the establishment of the Kazakhstan People's Council, saying that he had long planned to create a special institution where the country's problems could be openly discussed, public proposals and opinions analyzed, and concrete decisions developed.

“I have long planned to create a special institution where the country's problems could be openly discussed, people's proposals and opinions analyzed, and concrete decisions developed. The structure and format of its work have been the subject of my long consideration. I personally proposed to the Commission on Constitutional Reform the name 'Kazakhstan People's Council,' which reflects the nationwide nature of the new institution,” he said.

According to Tokayev, the name reflects the constitutional principle that the people are the sole source of state power and the bearer of sovereignty.

“Therefore, the presence of the word 'People' in the name of a unique body representing the interests of society is quite logical, well-founded and natural. In addition, the name 'Kazakhstan People's Council' is the single official version enshrined in the Constitution, which emphasizes the high status and responsibility of the new body,” he said.

Tokayev also highlighted the work of previous consultative and advisory institutions, including the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, the National Council of Public Trust under the President and the National Kurultai.

“These institutions fully fulfilled the historic mission entrusted to them. The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan made an invaluable contribution to strengthening the unity of the country and helped Kazakhstan gain recognition worldwide as a territory of peace, mutual trust and harmony. The Council of Public Trust helped establish a new political culture through constructive dialogue. Members of the National Kurultai deepened the content of the nationwide dialogue. Within this structure, practically significant initiatives were developed, as part of the implementation of which 26 laws were adopted, while another 10 draft laws will be considered by the Kurultai,” Tokayev said.