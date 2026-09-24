MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 24, 2026

Reminder: Register Now | Unlocking the Growth - BioPorto Investor Meeting, October 7

As BioPorto continues to advance its commercial strategy and capitalize on emerging clinical opportunities, we invite you to join us for an afternoon focused on the key drivers that may shape the Company's future.

At the event, management will provide an update on BioPorto's commercial progress, regulatory initiatives, strategic priorities, and path toward sustainable growth and cash flow positivity. Participants will also hear independent perspectives from leading clinical experts and capital market specialists on the opportunities created by biomarker-guided diagnostics and the updated KDIGO guidelines.

Key topics include:

✅ Commercial momentum and strategic priorities

✅ Adult Clinical Validation Study update

✅ What the new KDIGO guidelines could mean for biomarker adoption

✅ External perspectives on BioPorto's investment case and future value drivers

✅ Live Q&A with management and guest speakers

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

3:00 PM – 5:30 PM CET (Registration from 2:30 PM)

BioPorto A/S, Tuborg Havnevej 15, 2900 Hellerup, Denmark

Register today to secure your participation and gain first-hand insights into BioPorto's strategy, clinical progress, and future growth opportunities.

Register in the link in the invitation attached or via this link:

We look forward to welcoming you to BioPorto.



For further information, please contact:

BioPorto A/S

Klaus Juhl Wulff, BioPorto A/S,..., C: +45 25 63 39 90

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients' lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

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BioPorto_IR Event Invitation Oct 7th 2026