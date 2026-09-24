BOOST Pharma Selected To Showcase Phase III Ready Lead Program BT-101 At The 2026 Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mesa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOOST Pharma (“BOOST” or“the Company”), a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, first‐in‐class off-the-shelf cell therapies for rare, debilitating pediatric skeletal diseases, today announced that it has been selected as a 2026 Innovation Spotlight company at the upcoming Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, US, from 5-7 October 2026.

Hans Schambye, Chief Executive Officer of BOOST Pharma, will present an update on BT-101, the Company's Phase III-ready investigational, off-the-shelf allogeneic stem cell therapy for children with severe osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone disease. The presentation will highlight BT-101's clinical development progress, encouraging clinical data, differentiated therapeutic profile, and preparations for a planned pivotal Phase III study.

OI affects an estimated 1 in 15,000 people globally. Children with severe forms of the disease may experience dozens to hundreds of fractures throughout their lifetime and often face significant skeletal deformities, reduced mobility, respiratory complications, hearing loss, and diminished quality of life. Despite the substantial burden of disease, there are currently no FDA- or EMA-approved therapies for OI.

BT-101 is designed for early intervention, with the potential to address defective bone formation before fractures and skeletal deformities progress. As an off-the-shelf therapy, it requires no patient matching, conditioning, or pretreatment. In the BOOSTB4 Study, a Phase I/II clinical trial, BT-101 was generally well tolerated and associated with an approximately 70% reduction in fracture rates in young children with severe OI, supporting its advancement toward a planned pivotal Phase III study

Hans Schambye, Chief Executive Officer of BOOST Pharma, said:“We are honored to have been selected as a 2026 Innovation Spotlight company at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. This recognition comes at an important stage for BOOST as we prepare BT-101 for Phase III development and work to address the urgent need for a disease-modifying treatment for children with severe osteogenesis imperfecta. We look forward to sharing the clinical progress behind BT-101, highlighting its differentiated off-the-shelf profile, and engaging with investors and potential partners who share our ambition to transform outcomes for children and families living with OI.”

Presentation Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, 6 October 2026, at 11:00 a.m. MST

Track: Innovation Spotlight Showcase

Location: FLW Ballroom G, Arizona Biltmore Hotel

Presenter: Hans Schambye, Chief Executive Officer, BOOST Pharma

Ahead of the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, Hans will also attend the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine CEO Summit in Phoenix on October 4, 2026, where he will meet with investors and potential partners.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt | Vareen Outhonesack | Nellie Stephens

Tel: +44 (0) 20 388 296 21

Email: ...



About BOOST Pharma

BOOST Pharma ApS is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing novel, first‐in‐class off-the-shelf stem cell therapies for rare, debilitating pediatric skeletal diseases. The Company's lead program, BT‐101, is an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy for osteogenesis imperfecta, a severe rare bone disorder, and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the U.S. and Europe. BT‐101 is currently advancing toward a planned Phase III clinical trial.

BOOST is backed by a strong syndicate of life-science investors, including Sound Bioventures, Industrifonden, and Karolinska Development (KDventures), who support the Company's strategy focused on high-impact science, capital-efficient development, and clear pathways to market. The Company is led by a team with deep experience in biotech innovation, clinical execution, and value creation. For further information, please visit .

About Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as Brittle Bone Disease, is a rare and devastating genetic disorder characterized by extremely fragile bones, reduced bone mass, and frequent fractures, often beginning in infancy. Individuals with OI may experience dozens to hundreds of fractures over a lifetime, as well as loose joints, weakened teeth, skeletal deformities, muscle weakness, fatigue, curved bones, scoliosis, respiratory complications, early-onset hearing loss, and short stature. Together, these complications can have a substantial impact on overall health and quality of life.

There are currently no FDA- or EMA-approved disease-modifying therapies for OI; existing management is supportive, aimed at reducing fracture risk and preserving mobility. OI affects an estimated 1 in 15,000 people globally, underscoring the urgent need for safe and effective treatments.