Extreme Power, Ultra-Low DCIR 21700 Cell Debuts At Dronex And Is Already Shipping

RC50T Drone 6S3P and 6S4P Battery Packs

US cell maker Rincell debuts the RC50T at DroneX London: an extreme power, ultra-low DCIR tabless 21700 cell for drones, NDAA compliant and already shipping.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rincell, a leading US advanced chemistry battery cell manufacturer headquartered in Fremont, California, will make its first public appearance in Europe at DroneX, ExCeL London, on 29 and 30 September 2026, where it will unveil the RC50T, an extreme power, ultra-low DCIR 21700 cell. The tabless lithium-ion cell is optimised for drones, is NDAA compliant, and is ramping up production and shipping to customers today.

The RC50T has been developed for the moments where power decides the mission: take-off, climb, payload lift and rapid manoeuvring under load. It delivers 100A continuous and 150A pulse discharge from a standard 21700 cylindrical cell, combined with an energy density above 265 Wh/kg. Its tabless construction gives an internal resistance of just 3 to 4 mΩ, meaning far more of the cell's stored energy reaches the motors as usable power rather than being lost as heat, and it accepts charge at up to 15A for quick turnaround between flights. The cell is already shipping to drone manufacturers and to customers in other high-power applications.

Jignesh Parikh, Co-founder and CEO of Rincell, said:“In an industry often driven by future promises, we chose to focus on proven results. For three years we have kept our heads down, taken our cells from the lab into volume production and shipped them to customers. DroneX is the first time we have told that story. Everything visitors will see on our stand is a product they can order and fly today. That includes the RC50T, our highest power 21700 cell, and it is already in the air.”

Shashank Sripad, Co-founder and CTO of PROPEL AERO, said:“The RC50T gives us power headroom, without any loss in energy, that we have not had from a 21700 cell before. With internal resistance this low we can build lighter, cooler packs and let the aircraft use more of the energy it is carrying.”

Founded in January 2023, Rincell designs and manufactures high-performance silicon-graphite lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells for defence and commercial customers in drones, communications, aerospace, medical, industrial and data centre markets, with hundreds of thousands of cells shipped in 2026. Research and development are carried out in the United States, where Rincell operates a 6,500 sq ft battery cell pilot line in Fremont, California, producing cells for customers in smaller quantities today. Volume production is primarily carried out in India, and a US production facility is scheduled to come online in late 2027. Rincell is venture-backed and supported by In-Q-Tel, the US Department of War and the California Energy Commission.

The RC50T complements Rincell's RC50, a 5Ah 21700 cell that is already shipping in volume to drone manufacturers across defence, agricultural and surveillance applications, as well as to medical and mobility customers. The RC50 pairs energy density of around 276 Wh/kg with 5C continuous and 10C pulse discharge and a cycle life of more than 1,000 cycles, making it the versatile workhorse of the range. With comparable pricing, the choice between the two cells comes down to the mission: the RC50 where endurance and cycle life lead, and the RC50T where peak power is the priority. Together they give drone and battery pack designers an expanded offering within a single form factor, and both are available now.

Parikh added:“Drone builders in the UK and Europe are looking for cells that combine real performance with a supply chain they can trust, and they want them now rather than at some point in the future. We are bringing both to London. Our approach is simple: we do not show anything that is not in production, so when we say a cell is available, it is.”

Rincell will be exhibiting on stand U534 at DroneX, ExCeL London, on 29 and 30 September 2026, where the RC50T and RC50 will be on display alongside sample pack designs. Jignesh Parikh will be available for media briefings on both days; please contact the Rincell media team at... to arrange a time.

ENDS

Images

High-resolution images of the RC50T cell and sample packs, are available HERE.

Gareth Dean

Influence associates

+44 7771 514245

email us here

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Extreme power, ultra-low DCIR 21700 cell debuts at DroneX and is already shipping News Provided By Influence associates September 24, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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