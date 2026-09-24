Amaiz Launches New International Payment Service To 96 Countries

Steve Taklalsingh, CEO (UK) at Amaiz

Pay overseas suppliers, freelancers and contractors through local networks - often within 24 hours

- Steve Taklalsingh, CEO (UK) at AmaizLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amaiz, digital banking services provider, has launched an international payment service that uses local banking systems to enable small businesses to pay overseas suppliers, freelancers and contractors in 96 countries more quickly and potentially more cheaply. The service gives businesses another option instead of automatically relying on SWIFT or their usual payment provider. Payments made through Amaiz typically arrive within 24 hours, with some arriving on the same day, although timing varies by destination, cut-off time and recipient's eligibility.Compare the real cost before you sendThe new payment service is aimed at businesses making regular, lower-value international payments. Amaiz charges 0.75% plus €1.49 for a local bank transfer and 0.75% plus €1.99 for an e-wallet payment. Currency conversion and third-party charges may also apply. The Amaiz platform allows customers to see the precise quotation available to them before confirming a payment.Destinations available through the service include Pakistan, India, Thailand, Nigeria, China, the Philippines, and Bangladesh. In an August 2026 review of international payment providers across eight destinations, Amaiz found that its service was closely competitive in many markets. In a direct, like-for-like comparison with one leading provider, and with the total cost to the sender kept the same, recipients in Egypt received approximately 3.5% more through Amaiz, while recipients in Sri Lanka received approximately 0.4% more. On an equivalent €200 spend, recipients would therefore receive approximately €7 more in Egypt and €1 more in Sri Lanka. The results are illustrative: exchange rates and competitor pricing change continually, and the best-value option will depend on the amount, destination and payment method.Businesses urged to shop aroundSteve Taklalsingh, CEO (UK) at Amaiz, said:“Many small businesses automatically use their bank or their usual payment provider when paying someone overseas. However, that can be expensive. For routine, lower-value payments, a local transfer can be quicker, easier to track and more cost-effective.”Taklalsingh continued:“We encourage businesses to compare the final amount the recipient will receive, not simply the headline fee. Amaiz brings several payment methods together in one account, so customers can choose the best route without assembling a patchwork of providers for different markets.”International payments in one accountAmaiz is an FCA-regulated Electronic Money Institution (not a bank) and already provides business accounts, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, Faster Payments, SWIFT and SEPA transfers. These services can be accessed through one online account, allowing small businesses to manage several aspects of their day-to-day payments on one platform instead of having to use multiple providers.The new service is available to approved Amaiz customers with a euro account, subject to onboarding, country restrictions, compliance checks and route availability. Amaiz can consider applications from founders who are not UK residents but operate a UK company, subject to its usual eligibility and verification requirements.Businesses can check indicative costs and available destinations through the Amaiz online calculator at amaiz/payments/local-payment-methods. Existing customers can see the exact exchange rate, charges and amount the recipient will receive in the Amaiz account before confirming a payment.

A M P Cantelo

Onyx Media and Communications

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Amaiz launches new international payment service to 96 countries News Provided By Onyx Media and Communications September 24, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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