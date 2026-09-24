Growth Exposed Maps How Player Motivations Shape The Path To A First Deposit

Neil Burge, Growth Exposed Founder

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Research to be shared at SBC Summit connects four reasons for gambling with the questions players want answered

- Neil Burge, Founder, Growth ExposedSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Growth Exposed will share player research at SBC Summit in Lisbon exploring how gambling operators could make their sites more relevant by organising the experience around what visitors came to do. The research connects players' motivations with the games, features, explanations and reassurance they wanted before putting money into an account.The study recruited and interviewed 12 people across the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia. From this it extracted 17 decisions to register for a first gambling account, or to switch from one provider to another. The study explored what caused players to finally pay attention to gambling ads, what events caused them to become interested in gambling, and how they moved from initial interest to putting money into an account.The analysis identified 4 underlying motivations: exploring gambling for the first time, making a game more enjoyable, putting knowledge into a bet, and receiving rewards for gambling someone already intended to do. It then compared what people seeking each experience wanted to find, what worried them and what made getting started feel safe enough to trust.“A site might have the right game or feature for a potential player, but the onus is placed on that visitor to find this information.” said Neil Burge, founder of Growth Exposed.“Our research helps operators understand the decision to play from the perspective of the potential player, so you show the right message to the right person.”The work comes as the Gambling Commission's research on consumers' views on informed choice, published on 15 September, found that information and protections could be available without players noticing or understanding them.Growth Exposed's model examines how that changes depending on the player context. It organises their doubts around three questions: whether the site offers something for them, whether they can trust it, and whether getting started is worth the effort.Will it work for me?For someone exploring gambling, this can mean finding simple games and discovering what they enjoy. They want a wide variety of simple games.Trial play allowed one participant, Al-Sameer, to explore games before risking money. However, simulated winnings could not fulfil his desire to make real money, so he deposited $10 to play for real.For someone with more experience, this question is more specific. Duncan knew he wanted Lightning Roulette and needed an easy way to find it.Different motivations also appeared within sports betting. Jessica described betting as part of enjoying a game with her husband:“For us, it's the activity rather than the outcome.” Lyndsey wanted to construct bets that reflected her detailed interest in players, teams and statistics.For operators, the opportunity is to show that your site offers the right play without requiring visitors to navigate the whole site.Can I trust it?The same offer could provoke different questions depending on their context, too.One first-time gambler, Raphael, tried demo accounts with two providers. One encouraged him to deposit by offering to match his first $50. The offer made him suspicious.“I mean there must be a catch,” he said.He described preferring Stake's messages about gambling for enjoyment, avoiding expectations of getting rich, and being able to lock his account if he needed to step away. In his account, those messages helped the brand feel more trustworthy.An experienced player considering another provider could have different concerns. Lyndsey described the worry of multiple businesses holding her bank card details. Her experience of withdrawal restrictions also shaped what she wanted to know before trusting another site.Operators know they need to increase trust. The research shows what“trust” really means varies with player context.Is it worth the effort?As a first-timer, the effort to start involves learning gambling terms, understanding the rules and working out whether the experience will be enjoyable even if they lose.For someone seeking rewards for play they already intend to make, the effort can involve checking qualifying bets, bonus conditions and wagering required for the reward.Duncan explained why he checked promotion terms after previously misunderstanding an offer:“I don't want to spend more than I have to.”The analysis gives operators a basis for testing different routes into the same site. Navigation and landing pages could highlight suitable games, relevant features and explanations according to what a visitor wants to do, reducing the amount of unrelated content competing for attention.“You may already have the game, trial mode or player protection someone is looking for,” Burge said.“The opportunity is to help them find it and link it to the experience they want. We believe that can make interested visitors more willing to play, and it gives operators specific changes to test.”Operators could compare these journeys with their existing approach, keeping offers unchanged and measuring whether visitors find the new journey easier to navigate based on how many convert, deposit and play.Burge will be available for 15-minute meetings at SBC Summit in Lisbon, from 29 September to 1 October, to share the research and discuss its application to brand positioning, new player acquisition and player experience.Further information, including the player journey map and its“moments of doubt”: Growth Exposed iGaming player research.About the researchGrowth Exposed uses Jobs-to-be-Done“Switch” interviews to reconstruct what prompted people to start gambling or change providers, what they wanted and what caused hesitation. The acquisition study covers 12 interviewees and 17 accounts, supplemented here by one additional exploratory interview.The qualitative analysis maps what causes each player to make the decision to play. It then groups players with similar motivations, and describes what each group wants and needs before they make their first bet.About Growth ExposedGrowth Exposed is an independent, Singapore-based player research and growth consultancy. It helps iGaming businesses get inside their players' minds and see the world through their eyes. These insights help brand, marketing, onboarding, activation and retention teams attract and retain players more effectively.

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