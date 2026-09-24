Pantum Technology / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Pantum Technology Showcases New Printing Solutions at IFA 2026, Expanding European Market Strategy

24.09.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST

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BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum Technology IFA 2026 by debuting an extensive product portfolio built for today's evolving worldwide market. Backed by 16 years of strategic development, the company has rapidly scaled its lineup while growing a global sales footprint that spans more than 110 countries and regions.



The MT310W emerged as a major highlight at the Pantum booth as the brand's new ink tank printer, set to launch in 2027. Designed for home and light office use, it features direct OTG printing and a continuous ink tank system to deliver convenient, cost-efficient color printing. The new BM2320NW AI-powered printer was another highlight*, bringing AI capabilities to everyday printing for a more intuitive user experience. Beyond the new products, Pantum showcased its complete A4 product range, including the world-record-breaking Elite Pro Series with reliable performance*, and the Vibrant Series featuring vivid color and user-friendly operations for both home and office. To further strengthen Managed Print Services (MPS) capabilities, Pantum continues to develop its ecosystem through self-developed PiPME MPS monitoring and management software, together with partnerships with MPS solution providers including Docuform, NDD and MyQ. Combined with the reliability of Pantum's hardware, these capabilities support highly efficient device management, maintenance and service for business customers and partners. Alongside its A4 range, Pantum also demonstrated two new A3 color laser printers designed for medium-to-large workgroups, government organizations and institutions. The CM230ADN is a versatile full-color A3 MFP featuring confidential printing and large paper capacity for heavy workloads. The CM420ADN comes with a 7-inch color touchscreen and supports up to 2,096 sheets of input capacity, combining stability, functionality, and productivity for demanding work environments. Supported by six R&D centers and three manufacturing parks, Pantum has ranked No.1 in global laser printer sales growth rate for seven consecutive years*. In the European market, Pantum has established dedicated local teams and offices to manage localized storage, logistics, and comprehensive after-sales services. Moving forward, the company will continuously drive customized product iterations and deep optimizations tailored specifically to regional compliance, local user habits, and high-end enterprise scenarios. For more information, please visit *The AI printer is currently available in Chinese Mainland. *Certified by WRCA (WRCA250416A, 16/06/2025). *Source: Frost & Sullivan (2017-2023, 04/2024).



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