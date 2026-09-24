cyan AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

cyan AG publishes half year report 2026 – Growth trajectory and strategic expansion continued

24.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

cyan AG publishes half year report 2026 – Growth trajectory and strategic expansion continued

The half-year results underscore the sustained growth momentum and the successful execution of the company's strategy

Revenue increased by 11% to EUR 4.9 million, with recurring revenue accounting for 96%

EBITDA remains positive at EUR 0.2 million despite investments in growth

International business and new sales channels further expanded

Full-year guidance confirmed; revenue between EUR 10.2 million and EUR 11.5 million as well as positive EBITDA Earnings Call on September 29, 2026 Munich, September 24, 2026 – cyan AG today published its report for the first half of 2026. The final financial figures confirm the preliminary results communicated at the beginning of September. cyan has built on last year's strong business performance, delivering clear revenue growth while maintaining a positive result. In the first half of the year, cyan also made further progress in its international expansion and the development of new sales channels. The company therefore considers itself optimally positioned for continued growth.

Group revenue reached EUR 4.9 million, 11% above the prior-year figure of EUR 4.4 million. The share of recurring revenue remained high at 96%. The high proportion of recurring revenue provides a reliable, predictable revenue base and improves planning certainty. Despite planned investments in product development, sales and market expansion, EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.2 million. The positive result confirms that cyan continues to operate profitably while investing in growth.

Strategic basis for further growth expanded

Alongside its operational development, cyan further expanded its international presence and the marketing of its cybersecurity solutions in the first half of the year. The cooperation with T-Mobile Poland was expanded to include an additional cybersecurity offering. With ONATi/Vini in French Polynesia, cyan gained another international telecommunications partner. At the same time, CANCOM and FileWave created additional sales channels for cyan Guard 360.

Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG:“In the first half of the year, we not only further developed our existing business, but also created important prerequisites for the next steps in our growth. With new international customers and additional sales channels for cyan Guard 360, we are steadily broadening our base. At the same time, we are making targeted investments in product development and market development in order to convert this potential into further growth in the coming periods.”

The Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year. cyan continues to expect group revenue of between EUR 10.2 million and EUR 11.5 million as well as positive EBITDA, which is expected to be below the level of the 2025 financial year due to the planned investments in market expansion.

The full issuer report for the first half of 2026 is available as of today in the Investor Relations section of cyan AG's website at.

Earnings Call on September 29, 2026

On the occasion of the publication of its half-year results, cyan invites investors, analysts and interested shareholders to an Earnings Call. Markus Cserna, CEO & CTO of cyan AG, will explain the business development in the first half of the year as well as the outlook and will answer questions afterwards.

Date: September 29, 2026

Time: 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. (CEST)

Language: English

Invitation link:

Participation is free of charge. Interested participants are requested to register in advance using the link above.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.

In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).

More information at:

cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ...

cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: ...

24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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