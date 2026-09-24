Huawei / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG

Huawei Unveils Six Global Power Showcases, Unlocking a New Power System with AI-Energy Synergy

24.09.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, Huawei held the 2026 Global Electric Power Summit under the title " AI × Energy: Unlocking a New Power System." More than 600 representatives from global power companies, industry organizations, ecosystem partners, and media gathered to explore new pathways for integrating energy transition with digital and intelligent technologies.



At the summit, Huawei, together with the global power companies, also unveiled six power showcases, demonstrating end-to-end digital and intelligent transformation practices, from power generation to consumption, and from domestic to international markets. This marks a substantial step forward for the power industry, moving from unidirectional enablement to computing-power synergy. The global energy landscape is currently undergoing profound change. Distributed renewable energy has become crucial to reducing external dependency while balancing grid resilience and universal access to electricity. Philippe Adam, Secretary-General of the International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE), said in his speech: "The power industry is undergoing massive transformation, driven by energy transition, AI data centers (AIDCs), and digitalization." Faced with the intertwined challenges of the renewable energy transition, intelligent transformation, and the lack of electricity access for 700 million people worldwide, AI has become a survival essential of the century-old power system. Huawei believes that low voltage-the bottleneck of power grids-will become the main arena for AI in the future. To close the low-voltage management gap, systematic and transparent management is required on the low-voltage side. This rests on six core capabilities-observability, measurability, controllability, adjustability, tradability, and traceability-that are all essential for long-term sustainability. David Sun, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Huawei Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit (BU), commented: "The essence of low-voltage transparency is simple: faster data, higher quality, and greater cost-efficiency. To unlock a new power system, the industry needs to advance with three core priorities: digital talent first, digital infrastructure first, and digital regulated asset base (RAB) first." Scenario-Based Implementation: Six Global Showcases Highlight the Success of Digital and Intelligent Transformation At the Global Electric Power Summit, the six global showcases unveiled include the digital and intelligent grid of Brazil's CEMIG; the new power system demonstration zone featuring distribution and microgrid synergy in the Guangzhou Baiyun Power Supply Bureau of the China Southern Power Grid; the intelligent diagnosis and smart operations of the new power distribution network in Shaoshan, Hunan, China; intelligent power supply and consumption in Jiangxi, China; the ±800 kV UHV digital converter station in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China; and the power communication network in Liaoning, China. Together, they demonstrate successful practices across different scenarios spanning the entire power process in the intelligent era. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to focus on its strengths in the information and communications technology (ICT) field. Using its three-layer framework of metrics, architectures, and technologies, the company will work with global power enterprises, standards organizations, and ecosystem partners to drive innovation, fostering the upgrade of the industry and overall ecosystem prosperity.



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