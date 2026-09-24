

EQS-Media / 24.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

DTCP announces first closing of its Defence Fund with €455 million in commitments and dedicated investment team Hamburg (GERMANY), 24 September 2026 – DTCP today officially announced the first closing of DTCP Defence Fund I (the“Fund”), securing €455 million in commitments. The Fund brings together a strong group of European institutional and strategic investors, including Deutsche Telekom, Porsche SE, EIFO, Danica and SmartCap. For the Fund, DTCP has established a dedicated investment team focused exclusively on defence, security and resilience technologies. Led by Partners Ole Aguirre and Georgia Watson, the team combines deep sector expertise with experience in technology and growth investing. The fund has already made investments in Six Robotics and Kraken Technology Group, with a third investment underway. Alongside the investment team, DTCP has also strengthened the broader Defence platform by adding further investment and operational capabilities. DTCP Defence is a Europe-led, NATO-aligned investment strategy focused on early-growth and growth-stage technology companies developing capabilities critical to European defence, security and resilience. The Fund will invest primarily in Europe, while selectively backing companies from NATO member states and close allies where their technologies are strategically relevant to European defence, interoperability or critical supply chains. The strategy focuses on AI, autonomous systems, cyber defence, secure communications and space technologies, with a particular focus on Series B and later equity financing rounds. Ole Aguirre and Georgia Watson lead DTCP Defence's specialist investment team Ole Aguirre and Georgia Watson lead the strategy as responsible Partners, combining dedicated defence expertise with DTCP's long-standing experience investing in technology, software and mission-critical infrastructure. Ole Aguirre brings more than 25 years of experience across the armed forces and the commercial defence and security ecosystem. He previously held senior leadership positions at Teledyne FLIR, co-founded Prox Dynamics and served as Managing Director of Bertel O. Steen Defence & Security. Georgia Watson brings more than a decade of experience across private equity, growth and venture investing. She previously served as a Partner at Lakestar and spent seven years in Goldman Sachs' Strategic Investments and Growth Equity teams in New York and London. DTCP Defence has completed investments in Six Robotics and Kraken Technology Group The Fund has completed its first two investments: Six Robotics, a Norwegian defence technology company developing autonomy and orchestration software for unmanned systems. Kraken Technology Group, a UK-based defence technology company developing advanced uncrewed maritime platforms and payload capabilities. The strategy builds on DTCP's broader track record in mission-critical and defence-related technologies, including investments such as Quantum Systems and STARK Defence.

Thomas Preuß, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of DTCP Growth: “The Fund addresses a critical need in Europe: accelerating the development and scaling Europe's own strategic capabilities. This requires not only significantly more European capital, but also investors who understand how to identify, support and scale mission-critical technology companies.” Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom: “Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security. As an operator of critical infrastructure that millions of people and businesses depend on every day, Deutsche Telekom has a clear role to play. We backed DTCP's Defence Fund to help scale the defence and security technologies that protect our infrastructure and strengthen Europe's ability to defend itself. I am delighted to see Porsche SE, EIFO, Danica, and SmartCap joining this initiative. Their commitment sends a powerful signal: European security is a shared responsibility that we must back with capital and action. Together, we are building a truly European initiative to protect what matters to us all.” Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the board of management of Porsche Automobil Holding SE: “Europe's resilience and security will be shaped by the choices we make today. We are therefore proud to join the DTCP Defence Fund as an anchor investor, alongside a strong group of partners. We share the conviction that a resilient Europe requires an innovative and globally competitive defence ecosystem. Through this investment, we are supporting the next generation of technologies and companies that contribute to Europe's strategic autonomy and security. We believe that bringing together capital, entrepreneurship and deep industry expertise can help build the capabilities Europe needs for the decades ahead.” DTCP to open new office in Copenhagen to strengthen Nordic platform Europe is entering a period of sustained investment in defence and security. At the June 2025 Hague Summit, NATO Allies committed to invest 5% of GDP annually in defence and security-related spending by 2035, including at least 3.5% for core defence requirements. As part of the continued expansion of the platform, DTCP will shortly open a new office in Copenhagen, Denmark. The office will strengthen DTCP Defence's connection to the Danish and broader Nordic defence and technology ecosystem and provide an additional base for sourcing, supporting and scaling companies across Northern Europe. “EIFO and Danica are important local partners, and the opening of DTCP's Copenhagen office in 2027 demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region. Together, these links will help build stronger European value chains and serve as a bridge between the Danish and German defence technology ecosystems,” says Thomas Preuß. Peder Lundquist, CEO of EIFO: “There is a significant need for risk capital in European defence technology if we are to keep more companies on the continent. This is our largest defence investment so far and will help build a strong fund that invests precisely where the need for capital is greatest. I am particularly pleased that DTCP is establishing its Nordic headquarters in Denmark and will be working in close proximity to Danish companies.” Mads Kaagaard, CEO of Danica: “Defence technology is a market with strong structural growth driven by the rearmament of Europe and NATO countries, creating attractive return opportunities for our customers. At the same time, the investment supports important societal needs for enhanced security, growth, and resilience in Denmark and across Europe. The Fund combines deep expertise in technology, defence, and growth-stage investing, giving it a strong platform to unlock investment potential for the benefit of both our customers and society.” About DTCP DTCP is a global investment management firm with €5 billion in assets under management as of September 2026. As a sector specialist, DTCP invests in growth-stage enterprise software, mid-market digital infrastructure and mission-critical technology companies. DTCP has more than 60 professionals across Hamburg, Frankfurt, Berlin, London, Luxembourg, San Francisco, Tel Aviv and Valencia, with Copenhagen being added to its European footprint. DTCP Defence invests in mission-critical technologies that strengthen European security, sovereignty and resilience, focusing on artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber defence, secure communications and space technologies.

Media Contact:

Ina Necker

...tal Important Information This announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, interests in DTCP Defence Fund I in any jurisdiction. Any offer will be made only in accordance with the relevant fund documentation and applicable law.

Issuer: DTCP

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