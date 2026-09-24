Maruti Suzuki India Commissions Green Hydrogen Plant At Manesar To Support Low-Carbon Manufacturing

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Manesar, Sep 24 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday announced the commissioning of a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyzer plant at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana, marking a significant step in the company's efforts to adopt cleaner energy solutions and reduce carbon emissions from its production operations.

The pilot project will produce green hydrogen using renewable energy and blend it with natural gas for use as process fuel in manufacturing activities.

The automaker said the facility will also help maximize the utilization of solar power generated at the Manesar plant, particularly during holidays when electricity generation would otherwise remain underutilised.

According to the company, excess solar energy generated at the facility will be used to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis. The hydrogen will then be stored and supplied for manufacturing operations when required. Maruti Suzuki said the project will serve as a learning platform for wider deployment of green hydrogen technology across its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat.

The initiative is aligned with the Government of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and forms part of the company's broader strategy to diversify renewable energy sources used in its operations.

Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company has adopted a multi-pathway approach not only for its products but also for its manufacturing operations.

He noted that the green hydrogen project, alongside investments in solar energy, biogas and battery energy storage systems, reflects the company's commitment to transitioning towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

Takeuchi said India is increasingly emerging as a global manufacturing hub, where competitiveness will be determined not only by cost and quality but also by carbon intensity.

He added that Maruti Suzuki is building capabilities today to support a low-carbon and energy-efficient manufacturing ecosystem in the future.

The company aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions from its manufacturing operations, targeting a decline from the current 615,000 tonnes to 266,000 tonnes by FY31 through the adoption of multiple clean energy technologies.