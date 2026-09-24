Faf's Run-Making Spree, Gous' Finale Special Among Top 5 Moments Of Inaugural ETPL

MENAFN - IANS) Malahide, Sep 24 (IANS) High-octane run chases, devastating bowling spells and individual brilliance underscored the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which concluded with Edinburgh Castle Rockers lifting the maiden trophy.

Here is a look at the five standout moments that defined the first season of the ETPL:

Faf du Plessis sets the stage on fire

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis made an immediate impact for Rotterdam Dockers by anchoring their campaign right from the tournament opener. Du Plessis struck an unbeaten 83 off 55 balls against Amsterdam Flames to set up a comfortable chase with 11 balls to spare.

The veteran opener maintained his form throughout and finished as the league's highest run-getter with 449 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 56.13 and a strike rate of 139.44. His clinical consistency in the competition helped him bag the 'Player of the Series' award.

Maxwell's qualifier masterclass fuels Belfast

With a spot in the Grand Final on the line, Australia's veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell turned in a classic match-winning performance for Belfast Wolves against Amsterdam Flames. Operating with the ball, Maxwell wrecked Amsterdam's middle-order, picking up 4-18 in four overs, dismissing key dangerous hitters including Bas de Leede (3), Tim David (2), Curtis Campher (4) and Michael Bracewell (2).

Later with the bat, when Belfast needed 38 runs off 27 balls, Maxwell walked in and slammed a blistering 21 off eight balls, packed with three sixes and wrapped up his chase with nine balls left to take his team to the summit clash.

James Vince hits tournament's lone ton

Dublin Guardians' James Vince registered the highest individual score of ETPL 2026 - scoring a brilliant unbeaten 106 off 61 balls against Rotterdam Dockers in the final league fixture.

Chasing a daunting target of 189 at Malahide, Vince's knock, laced with 10 boundaries and five maximums, guided Dublin to 192/5 with six balls to spare. In that process, Vince's knock knocked Rotterdam out of playoffs contention, and it became the only century of the inaugural season.

Andries Gous seals title with unbeaten 90

Chasing a 151-run target against Belfast Wolves in the Grand Final at Malahide, Edinburgh Castle Rockers required a calm hand to hunt it down, and top-order batter Andries Gous stepped up to the plate.

Gous anchored the chase from start to finish with an unbeaten 90 off 61 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes. Edinburgh reached 151/3 in 18.4 overs, securing a seven-wicket victory with eight balls remaining to become the inaugural ETPL champions. Gous was named 'Player of the Match' for his heroic effort.

Five-wicket hauls galore for bowlers

Despite heavy scoring throughout the tournament, bowlers made their presence felt with five different players recording a five-wicket haul. South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje posted figures of 5-11 for Rotterdam Dockers against Belfast Wolves, while off-spinner Michael Bracewell registered 5-12 for Amsterdam Flames.

Bracewell finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Nortje with 19 scalps. The remaining 'fifers' of the season came from Mitchell Santner (5-16) for Edinburgh Castle Rockers, Craig Young (5-21) for Dublin Guardians, and Trent Boult (5-24) for Edinburgh against Glasgow Cosmic - a spell that holds the distinction of being the first five-wicket haul in ETPL history.