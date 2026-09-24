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Canada Explores Closer EU Ties Through Associate Membership
(MENAFN) Canada could move toward an unprecedented relationship with the European Union under a proposed form of “associate membership,” but the legal and political details of such an arrangement remain undefined.
Key questions remain unanswered, including whether Canada would participate in EU decision-making, contribute to the bloc’s budget, receive voting rights or be required to follow EU legislation.
The uncertainty stems from the fact that “associate membership” does not have a recognized definition under the EU treaties. As a result, the precise rights, responsibilities and legal framework surrounding the proposal have yet to be determined.
The initiative would potentially give Canada a closer relationship with the EU than any other non-European country has previously enjoyed.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced the proposal last week during her annual speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Addressing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was present at the session, she said she wanted to work with him on "opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU."
The proposal quickly raised the level of ambition in Canada-EU relations, moving the discussion beyond the partners’ existing economic and political cooperation while also leaving significant questions about the potential arrangement unresolved.
Key questions remain unanswered, including whether Canada would participate in EU decision-making, contribute to the bloc’s budget, receive voting rights or be required to follow EU legislation.
The uncertainty stems from the fact that “associate membership” does not have a recognized definition under the EU treaties. As a result, the precise rights, responsibilities and legal framework surrounding the proposal have yet to be determined.
The initiative would potentially give Canada a closer relationship with the EU than any other non-European country has previously enjoyed.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced the proposal last week during her annual speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Addressing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was present at the session, she said she wanted to work with him on "opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU."
The proposal quickly raised the level of ambition in Canada-EU relations, moving the discussion beyond the partners’ existing economic and political cooperation while also leaving significant questions about the potential arrangement unresolved.
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