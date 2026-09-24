403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Criticizes European Approach to Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday accused European countries of applying what he described as double standards when responding to recent developments across the region.
Araghchi made the remarks during a series of meetings with European foreign ministers held on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York, according to reports.
During his visit, Araghchi held discussions with the foreign ministers of France, the Netherlands and Austria, in addition to meetings with his counterparts from Iraq and Azerbaijan.
The talks addressed bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues, including tensions between Iran and the US and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
Araghchi said insecurity in the strategic waterway was “entirely caused by the aggressive actions of the US and Israel,” according to reports.
He also argued that restoring stability in the Strait of Hormuz is “linked to Washington ending actions causing insecurity.”
“European countries that claim to defend the rule of law and human rights cannot remain silent over, or support, overt military aggression against Iran,” he said.
Araghchi made the remarks during a series of meetings with European foreign ministers held on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York, according to reports.
During his visit, Araghchi held discussions with the foreign ministers of France, the Netherlands and Austria, in addition to meetings with his counterparts from Iraq and Azerbaijan.
The talks addressed bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues, including tensions between Iran and the US and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
Araghchi said insecurity in the strategic waterway was “entirely caused by the aggressive actions of the US and Israel,” according to reports.
He also argued that restoring stability in the Strait of Hormuz is “linked to Washington ending actions causing insecurity.”
“European countries that claim to defend the rule of law and human rights cannot remain silent over, or support, overt military aggression against Iran,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment