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China Promotes Skills Training to Support Workers Throughout Careers
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday urged stronger efforts to develop workers’ skills, emphasizing the importance of education and vocational training in helping people maintain and expand their abilities throughout their working lives.
“Investing in skills is investing in the future, and empowering workers is empowering development,” Li said during the WorldSkills Conference 2026 in Shanghai, according to reports.
He said China plans to further strengthen vocational education and training “so that more workers could get continuous mid-career ‘recharge’ and their skills could light up their road to a better life.”
Li linked China's economic and development progress since the beginning of its reform and opening-up period to the hard work and creativity of its workforce. He also noted that products made in China and Chinese services are gaining wider recognition in international markets.
“We are ready to join all parties to build the global skills innovation center, strengthen skills development under the Belt and Road Initiative and through South-South cooperation, and better benefit people of all countries,” he added.
The WorldSkills Conference is taking place alongside the 48th WorldSkills Competition, which has attracted nearly 1,400 participants representing 68 countries and regions. Competitors are taking part in 64 practical disciplines, covering fields that include bricklaying, software testing and restaurant service.
“Investing in skills is investing in the future, and empowering workers is empowering development,” Li said during the WorldSkills Conference 2026 in Shanghai, according to reports.
He said China plans to further strengthen vocational education and training “so that more workers could get continuous mid-career ‘recharge’ and their skills could light up their road to a better life.”
Li linked China's economic and development progress since the beginning of its reform and opening-up period to the hard work and creativity of its workforce. He also noted that products made in China and Chinese services are gaining wider recognition in international markets.
“We are ready to join all parties to build the global skills innovation center, strengthen skills development under the Belt and Road Initiative and through South-South cooperation, and better benefit people of all countries,” he added.
The WorldSkills Conference is taking place alongside the 48th WorldSkills Competition, which has attracted nearly 1,400 participants representing 68 countries and regions. Competitors are taking part in 64 practical disciplines, covering fields that include bricklaying, software testing and restaurant service.
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