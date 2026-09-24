Uzbekistan And Azerbaijan Discuss New Frontiers For Parliamentary Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Speaker of Uzbekistan's Legislative Chamber, Nurdinjon Ismoilov, met with Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Rashad Mammadov, and discussed ways to expand parliamentary cooperation on Sept. 23.

This was reflected in the statement by the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

The meeting highlighted the role of recent high-level visits in advancing bilateral ties, including Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's working visit to Azerbaijan in May and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan in August.

Mammadov said the political will of the two presidents has helped relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan develop across multiple areas and gain new practical content.

“The signing of the Treaty on Eternal Friendship was an important step toward further deepening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and expanding mutually beneficial ties,” Mammadov said.

The treaty was signed during Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan in August.

The ambassador also highlighted the growing role of interparliamentary ties, noting that regular dialogue between the two legislatures, exchanges of experience and joint initiatives contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

Ismoilov and Mammadov reviewed the current state of cooperation between the two parliaments and discussed prospects for expanding it.

The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening the role of legislatures in implementing agreements reached at the highest level, exchanging experience in lawmaking and supporting initiatives aimed at advancing the interests of the two countries' peoples.

The meeting was held in an open and friendly atmosphere, according to the Uzbek parliament.