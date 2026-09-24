Iran Stresses Need To Implement Bilateral Agreements With Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran considers it important to implement bilateral agreements with Armenia, especially those concerning transit routes, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Iranian President.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran's firm policy is to develop cooperation with the region and neighboring countries. To this end, the government has mobilized all efforts to conclude bilateral agreements.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited New York on September 22 to participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Yesterday, the Iranian president addressed the General Assembly. The Iranian president's itinerary included meetings and talks with officials from several countries.

In his speech at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian president stated that Iran supports peace and stability in the region.

"Iran does not want the war to spread to any neighboring country. Iran does not view its neighbors as security rivals and wants them to be strong," Pezeshkian emphasized.