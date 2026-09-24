Mugdha Godse On Her Initial Hesitation For 'Sanskaar': 'I Had Never Done Something Like This Before'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Mugdha Godse has opened up about her initial hesitation about taking up her new project 'Sanskaar.'

She revealed that she was“a bit skeptical” when she first received the offer but was eventually drawn in by its intriguing storyline. Mugdha explained that the storyline caught her attention and encouraged her to step outside her comfort zone and challenge herself as an actor. She also described it as a fortunate opportunity to work with veteran filmmaker K.C. Bokadia, and said she felt happy with her decision to be part of the project once shooting began.

Speaking about her new project, Mugdha told IANS,“When I got a call for Sanskaar I was a bit skeptical initially because I had never done something like this before. But what excited me and kept me intrigued was the storyline. I wanted to experiment and challenge myself as an actor; also, it is a fortune to work with the legendary KC Bokadia sir.”

“So I went for it, and while we were shooting, I felt glad that I decided to do this project. Such shows are rare!! Also, when I got to know it would be telecasted on DD National as well as their digital platform Waves OTT, I was elated to be seen on India's oldest and most popular channel. I mean, we all have grown up watching DD and now that they're revamping their profile, it was enthralling to be part of this. Sanskaar is a show for everyone, and it teaches the core of family. Do watch and let me know your views...”

Actress Mugdha Veira Godse goes de-glam for KC Bokadia's recent release 'Sanskaar.'

'Sanskaar' is a family drama that explores the different shades of life through its highs and lows, while highlighting the importance of family and the warmth of having loved ones around. In the show, Mugdha Godse plays a simple and easy-going housewife who embodies the image of an ideal woman in Indian society.