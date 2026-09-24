ASSOCHAM Launches TIPS Platform To Boost Trade, Investment And Exports

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Thursday launched Trade & Investment Promotion Services (TIPS), a dedicated platform aimed at supporting exporters, investors and businesses by improving market access and facilitating trade and investment opportunities in India and overseas.

The initiative was unveiled during ASSOCHAM's recent Managing Committee meeting and is designed to provide a comprehensive support ecosystem for domestic and international investors.

The platform will combine economic research, policy intelligence and facilitation services to help businesses identify growth opportunities, navigate regulatory processes and expand into new markets.

According to ASSOCHAM, TIPS will offer sector-specific analysis, information on investment opportunities, insights into policy and regulatory frameworks, and guidance on approvals and clearances available through central and state government single-window systems.

The platform will also provide information related to taxation, foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations, trade agreements and emerging global market trends.

The initiative is aligned with the government's Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision and flagship programmes such as Make in India, Ease of Doing Business and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Through TIPS, ASSOCHAM aims to contribute to India's goal of achieving $2 trillion in combined annual merchandise and services exports by 2030 and increasing annual FDI inflows to $200 billion by 2032.

ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda said the platform is intended to translate India's growth story into tangible investment opportunities by bringing together market intelligence, policy insights and facilitation services.

He noted that TIPS would help businesses identify opportunities, navigate procedures and convert investment intentions into projects and job creation.

The chamber said TIPS will support India's broader economic ambitions, including achieving $1 trillion each in annual merchandise and services exports by 2030, raising exports to BRICS countries to $200 billion, increasing the manufacturing sector's share in GDP to 25 per cent by 2035 and strengthening the resilience of MSMEs.

The platform will provide end-to-end assistance to investors, from identifying opportunities and evaluating locations to finding business partners and supporting project implementation. It will also help Indian companies access international markets and establish connections with potential global partners.